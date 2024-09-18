Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Vancouver Canucks

Canucks' Dakota Joshua reveals testicular cancer diagnosis: 'I encourage men to get checked regularly'

Joshua, 28, says the tumor was successfully removed

Paulina Dedaj By Paulina Dedaj Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash Top Sports Headlines for September 18 Video

Fox News Flash Top Sports Headlines for September 18

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Vancouver Canucks forward Dakota Joshua is out indefinitely after he revealed Tuesday that he was diagnosed with testicular cancer this summer and is currently in recovery following a successful surgery to remove the tumor. 

Joshua, 28, made the announcement in a statement via the team’s social media.   

Dakota Joshua skates

Vancouver Canucks forward Dakota Joshua, #81, skates against the Florida Panthers in the third period at Rogers Arena. (Bob Frid-USA TODAY Sports)

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"This summer, I felt a lump on one of my testacles that doctors would later diagnose as testicular cancer. This news was obviously scary to hear, but thankfully, doctors were able to successfully remove the tumor," his statement read. 

"The last several weeks have been extremely challenging and I've been fortunate to have the support of my family, friends, teammates, and doctors. Unfortunately, I will not be ready for the start of training camp as I continue to heal from surgery. I plan on returning to play as soon as possible this season and I am working hard every day re-join my teammates." 

Dakota Joshua skates

Vancouver Canucks forward Dakota Joshua, #81, during a stop in play against the Nashville Predators in the first period in game two of the first round of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Rogers Arena. (Bob Frid-USA TODAY Sports)

STEPHEN PEAT, FORMER NHL ENFORCER WITH CAPITALS, DIES FROM INJURIES FOLLOWING TRAGIC ACCIDENT

"Although it was very difficult to face the reality of this specific type of cancer, getting checked by a doctor quickly was the best approach and I encourage men to get checked regularly for testicular cancer," he added. 

Joshua is entering his second season with the Canucks, where he had a career-high 18 goals and 14 assists in 63 games. He also had four goals and four assists in the Canucks' playoff run that ended in the second round against the Edmonton Oilers. 

Dakota Joshua takes a shot

Calgary Flames goalie Jacob Markstrom, #25, makes a save on Vancouver Canucks forward Dakota Joshua, #81, in the third period at Rogers Arena. (Bob Frid-USA TODAY Sports)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

After a big season, Joshua signed a four-year, $13 million extension in June. 

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.