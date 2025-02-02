Luka Doncic snubs Mavericks in farewell note to Dallas fans after blockbuster trade

Luka Doncic penned a farewell letter to Dallas Mavericks fans on Sunday, hours after the team traded him to the Los Angeles Lakers in a blockbuster that shook the NBA world.

The Lakers acquired Doncic and Maxi Kleber in a deal for Anthony Davis, Max Christie and a draft pick. The Utah Jazz were also involved in the deal.

Doncic is a five-time All-Star and five-time First Team All-NBA. He’s averaging 28.1 points per game.

He was the face of the Mavericks since the team acquired him in the NBA Draft from the Atlanta Hawks. The 25-year-old is among the up-and-coming stars who are expected to be the face of the league – if not already are. It’s why the trade itself was incredibly stunning.

Doncic thanked the fans for their support. He made no mention of the team itself.

"Seven years ago, I came here as a teenager to pursue my dream of playing basketball at the highest level," Doncic wrote. "I thought I’d spend my career here and I wanted so badly to bring you a championship. The love and support you all have given me is more than I could have ever dreamed of. For a young kid from Slovenia coming to the U.S. for the first time, you made North Texas feel like home.

"In good times and bad, from injuries to the NBA Finals, your support never changed. Thank you not only for sharing my joy in our best memories, but also lifting met up when I needed it most.

"To all the organizations I’ve worked with throughout the Dallas community, thank you for letting me contribute to your important work and join you in bringing light to those who need it. As I start the next part of my basketball journey, I am leaving a city that will always feel like a home away from home.

"Dallas is a special place, and Mavs fans are special fans.

"Thank you, from the bottom of my heart."

Doncic will now team up with LeBron James and the Lakers as they pursue another NBA championship.

"Grateful for this amazing opportunity," he added in a post to his Instagram Stories. "Basketball means everything to me, and no matter where I play the game, I’ll do so with the same joy passion and goal – to win championships."