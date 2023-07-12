LSU's Angel Reese has major 'goal' for the 2023-24 basketball season

LSU basketball star Angel Reese grabbed national headlines when she led the Tigers to a championship over Iowa’s Caitlin Clark as she talked the talk and walked the walk.

Reese has since been playing summer ball, representing Team USA at the FIBA Women’s AmeriCup. She helped the American team to a silver medal as she averaged 8.3 points and 11.1 rebounds per game during the event.

Heading into the 2023-24 college basketball season, Reese has a new goal – help elevate women’s basketball across the board.

"My goal is to bring attention to women’s basketball & for it to be more respected," she tweeted Friday.

"No I might not be the best player right now but I know my impact & how much attention I bring to the game so I’m going to continue to do that for those that deserve their flowers in the league now!"

Reese is definitely one of the basketball players to help do it. She had an incredible season at LSU in 2022-23 after she transferred from Maryland to play under Kim Mulkey.

She averaged 23 points, 15.4 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.8 steals and 1.6 blocks per game, and she is far from done.

Reese raised her profile when she appeared to taunt Clark in the national championship. She then had words for first lady Jill Biden after Biden suggested the White House should extend an invitation to Iowa for a visit. However, it was all water under the bridge when Reese and LSU ultimately decided to go to the White House.

Reese also made her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit debut this year as well.