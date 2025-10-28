Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

LSU Tigers

LSU women's basketball star questions governor's push for school to erect statue of Charlie Kirk

Kirk was killed in an assassination in September

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
close
Allie Beth Stuckey identifies 'most controversial' thing Charlie Kirk said Video

Allie Beth Stuckey identifies 'most controversial' thing Charlie Kirk said

Allie Beth Stuckey discusses the backlash surrounding Charlie Kirk’s faith-based statements, defends the role of Christianity in America’s founding and criticizes how Christian perspectives are treated in public discourse.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

LSU Tigers women’s basketball star Flau’jae Johnson questioned Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry’s support for the school’s plan to build a statue of late conservative influencer Charlie Kirk.

Landry expressed his support for a Kirk statue on campus in a video posted to social media.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Flau'jae Johnson vs UCLA in March 2025

LSU Tigers guard Flau'Jae Johnson (4) reacts after play against the UCLA Bruins during the first half of an Elite 8 NCAA Tournament basketball game at Spokane Arena on March 30, 2025. (James Snook/Imagn Images)

"We're gonna put a challenge out to the LSU board of supervisors to find a place to put a statue of Charlie Kirk to defend freedom of speech on college campuses," Landry said.

Johnson responded to the video with a few question marks.

"For the sake of clarity, if you align yourself with or endorse his racist rhetoric and discriminatory views toward people of color, I respectfully ask that you utilize the unfollow option at the top right of my profile," she wrote on X.

EX-AUBURN COACH BRUCE PEARL ISSUES GRAVE WARNING 2 YEARS AFTER OCT 7 TERROR ATTACKS

Flaue'jae Johnson goes up against Texas

Louisiana State Tigers guard Flau'jae Johnson (4) reacts after scoring during the first half against the Texas Longhorns at Moody Center on Feb. 16, 2025. (Scott Wachter/Imagn Images)

When one X user told Johnson she lost a fan over her comments about Kirk, she responded, "Bye."

Landry was also at a Turning Point USA event at LSU. He said more than 1,500 people attended the event, which also featured conservative best-selling author and podcaster Allie Beth Stuckey.

Kirk was assassinated while at an event at the campus of Utah Valley University in September. His death sparked reactions across the sports world.

Charlie Kirk speaks at rally

Turning Point USA Founder Charlie Kirk speaks during a campaign rally for Republican presidential nominee, former U.S. President Donald Trump at Desert Diamond Arena on Aug. 23, 2024 in Glendale, Arizona. (Rebecca Noble/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Tyler Robinson was charged in Kirk’s killing. He faces a charge of aggravated murder, which carries the potential death penalty. He is accused of climbing onto a campus rooftop with his grandfather's Mauser .30-06 and shooting Kirk once in the neck.

Fox News’ Anders Hagstrom and Michael Ruiz contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

Close modal

Continue