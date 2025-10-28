LSU women's basketball star questions governor's push for school to erect statue of Charlie Kirk

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

LSU Tigers women’s basketball star Flau’jae Johnson questioned Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry’s support for the school’s plan to build a statue of late conservative influencer Charlie Kirk.

Landry expressed his support for a Kirk statue on campus in a video posted to social media.

"We're gonna put a challenge out to the LSU board of supervisors to find a place to put a statue of Charlie Kirk to defend freedom of speech on college campuses," Landry said.

Johnson responded to the video with a few question marks.

"For the sake of clarity, if you align yourself with or endorse his racist rhetoric and discriminatory views toward people of color, I respectfully ask that you utilize the unfollow option at the top right of my profile," she wrote on X.

When one X user told Johnson she lost a fan over her comments about Kirk, she responded, "Bye."

Landry was also at a Turning Point USA event at LSU. He said more than 1,500 people attended the event, which also featured conservative best-selling author and podcaster Allie Beth Stuckey.

Kirk was assassinated while at an event at the campus of Utah Valley University in September. His death sparked reactions across the sports world.

Tyler Robinson was charged in Kirk’s killing. He faces a charge of aggravated murder, which carries the potential death penalty. He is accused of climbing onto a campus rooftop with his grandfather's Mauser .30-06 and shooting Kirk once in the neck.

Fox News’ Anders Hagstrom and Michael Ruiz contributed to this report.