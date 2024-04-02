Expand / Collapse search
March Madness

LSU women's basketball comes under scrutiny for missing national anthem before game vs Iowa

Kim Mulkey said nothing was 'intentionally done'

Ryan Gaydos
Published
LSU women’s basketball came under fire on Monday night after the team didn’t come out for the national anthem before its regional final game against the Iowa Hawkeyes.

A video from OutKick’s Dan Zaksheske showed Iowa players holding hands during the rendition of "The Star-Spangled Banner." LSU had left the court right before the anthem was played.

Angel Reese and Hailey Van Lith

Angel Reese of the LSU Lady Tigers high-fives Hailey Van Lith after a play against the Iowa Hawkeyes during the Elite 8 round of the NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament held at MVP Arena on April 1, 2024, in Albany, New York. (Scott Taetsch/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)

Iowa won the game 97-84 behind Caitlin Clark’s 41 points.

LSU head coach Kim Mulkey was asked after the game why the team didn’t come out for the national anthem. Mulkey chalked it up to "routine."

"Honestly, I don't even know when the anthem was played," Mulkey said, via OutKick. "We kind of have a routine when (our players are) on the floor, and they come off at the 12-minute mark (prior to the game).

LSU players gather

The LSU Tigers huddle before the Elite 8 round of the NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament on April 1, 2024, in Albany. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

"I don't know, we come in and we do our pregame stuff. I'm sorry, listen, that's nothing intentionally done."

The Comeback noted last year that LSU wasn’t on the floor for the national anthem before they played Iowa for the national championship. It sparked controversy on social media as well.

Kim Mulkey

Kim Mulkey of the LSU Lady Tigers watches during the Iowa Hawkeyes game at MVP Arena on April 1, 2024, in Albany. (Scott Taetsch/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)

The Tigers were the defending national champions and had the game tied at the half before Clark came alive in the third quarter. Clark hit nine 3-pointers on her way to a tremendous game.

