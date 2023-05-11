LSU star Flau'jae Johnson likes tweets in support of her rap track, which references 9/11 attacks

LSU basketball star Flau’jae Johnson appeared to like a few tweets supporting her music after she took down her latest track over a reference to the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

Johnson liked three tweets on Twitter.

"Imma defense Flaujae like my kinfolks TF, leave her THE F--- ALONE," one person wrote.

A second person added: "Redrop that song twin, that shi was fire."

Another wrote: "She a lady she go crazy ..I’m Her go check my pronouns."

The talented rapper, fresh off a national championship with the Tigers, remixed Latto’s "Put it on Da Floor" on Tuesday. The song made a reference to the 9/11 terrorist attacks and shouted out new transfer Hailey Van Lith, who came over from Louisville.

"In this 911, blowing smoke just like them towers," she says in the play on words with a Porsche motor vehicle.

Because of the reference, Johnson deleted the video from her Twitter page. The video was still on a few YouTube channels.

"We spoke with Flau’jae this evening, and while she never intended to offend or upset anyone with her lyrics, she expressed sincere remorse for any possibility of a misunderstanding and immediately took the video down. We will learn and grow from this experience together," LSU told Fox News Digital/OutKick in a statement on Tuesday night.

Johnson has taken music seriously from a young age – the daughter of late rapper Camouflauge, who died six months before her birth, is signed to Roc Nation.

At age 13, she appeared on "The Rap Game," and at 14, she received a golden buzzer when she tried out for "America's Got Talent." In the new rap, she shouted out AGT judge Simon Cowell.

Johnson also returned for AGT All-Stars this year.

Johnson averaged 11 points and 5.9 rebounds per contest this past season.

Fox News' Ryan Morik contributed to this report.