LSU's Joe Burrow posts inspiring message about reaching the top ahead of national title game

LSU quarterback Joe Burrow posted an inspirational message on his Instagram account days before he and his team take on Clemson in the national championship game.

Burrow posted the picture Saturday amid the start of media day and LSU practice.

“There’s only one way to the top of the mountain... through everybody else,” the Heisman Trophy winner captioned the photo.

The picture garnered a ton of comments and likes on the social media platform.

Odell Beckham Jr., an LSU alumnus, responded: “ITS NOT ABOUT GETTIN TO THE TOP OF THE MOUNTAIN... it’s about how many [sic] people I bring wit u!!! LEAD YOUR STATE!”

Burrow’s teammates Cam Lewis, Blake Ferguson, Badara Traore, Saahdiq Charles, Kristian Fulton and K’Lavon Chaisson also responded with a bevy of emojis as they get hyped for the national championship game.

Burrow is taking the high-powered LSU offense to New Orleans in hopes of winning a national championship. LSU has not won a title since 2007 under coach Les Miles.

Burrow impressed many with his stat line this season. Coming into the national title game, he’s thrown 55 touchdown passes and recorded 5,208 passing yards. He’s only thrown six interceptions.

He had seven touchdown passes and a rushing touchdown in the College Football Playoff game against Oklahoma.