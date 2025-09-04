Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

NFL

'Love Island USA' star's appearance on NFL pregame show leaves Super Bowl champion coach, fans stunned

Huda Mustafa spoke about the Eagles' tush push

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
close
Eagles legend Brian Westbrook explains important team approach heading into 2025 Video

Eagles legend Brian Westbrook explains important team approach heading into 2025

After speaking with players throughout the offseason, Philadelphia Eagles legend Brian Westbrook explains his confidence in the potential for his old squad to repeat as Super Bowl champions.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

NFL fans turned on their TVs and got their streams together to watch the first game of the season between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday night.

Some were shocked to see "Love Island USA" contestant Huda Mustafa involved in an NBC segment hyping up the game before kickoff. Mustafa was seen inside a gym and talking about the Eagles’ tush push sticking around despite efforts to ban the play.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Huda on Love Island

Huda Mustafa appeared on an NFL pregame show segment on Sept. 4, 2025. (Ben Symons/Peacock via Getty Images)

"I’m not a football expert, I’m just a mommy," she said. "But I do know a good tush when I see one."

While Mustafa wasn’t a part of the last couples standing, she may have gotten the last laugh with a primetime appearance before one of the biggest games of the year. And there’s no crazier love than an NFL fan and their football team.

EAGLES' NOTORIOUS TUSH PUSH SET TO RETURN IN NFL SEASON OPENER AFTER SURVIVING BAN VOTE

Jalen Hurts warms up

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) throws the ball as he warms up before a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Lincoln Financial Field.  (Bill Streicher/Imagn Images)

NFL fans were stunned to see Mustafa on their screens.

As the broadcast returned to the NFL hosts on the field, Maria Taylor wondered whether Jason McCourty, Tony Dungy and Rodney Harrison knew who the "Love Island" contestant was. McCourty admitted that he knew because his wife made him watch the reality show.

"I’m glad you know because I don’t know," Dungy said.

Jalen Hurts tush push

Philadelphia Eagles  quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) lines up for the tush push play on the goal line against the Kansas City Chiefs during Super Bowl LIX at Caesars Superdome on Feb. 9, 2025. (Mark J. Rebilas/Imagn Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Eagles’ Super Bowl title defense began against the Cowboys. Philadelphia defeated the Kansas City Chiefs back in February.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

Close modal

Continue