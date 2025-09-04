'Love Island USA' star's appearance on NFL pregame show leaves Super Bowl champion coach, fans stunned

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

NFL fans turned on their TVs and got their streams together to watch the first game of the season between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday night.

Some were shocked to see "Love Island USA" contestant Huda Mustafa involved in an NBC segment hyping up the game before kickoff. Mustafa was seen inside a gym and talking about the Eagles’ tush push sticking around despite efforts to ban the play.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"I’m not a football expert, I’m just a mommy," she said. "But I do know a good tush when I see one."

While Mustafa wasn’t a part of the last couples standing, she may have gotten the last laugh with a primetime appearance before one of the biggest games of the year. And there’s no crazier love than an NFL fan and their football team.

EAGLES' NOTORIOUS TUSH PUSH SET TO RETURN IN NFL SEASON OPENER AFTER SURVIVING BAN VOTE

NFL fans were stunned to see Mustafa on their screens.

As the broadcast returned to the NFL hosts on the field, Maria Taylor wondered whether Jason McCourty, Tony Dungy and Rodney Harrison knew who the "Love Island" contestant was. McCourty admitted that he knew because his wife made him watch the reality show.

"I’m glad you know because I don’t know," Dungy said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Eagles’ Super Bowl title defense began against the Cowboys. Philadelphia defeated the Kansas City Chiefs back in February.