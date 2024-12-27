Expand / Collapse search
Longtime sports anchor, announcer Greg Gumbel dies at 78

Gumbel called NFL games and was a CBS host for college basketball

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published
Greg Gumbel, who broadcast the NFL on CBS and served as the network's studio host for March Madness, has died at the age of 78.

Gumbel's family said in a statement that Gumbel died after a bout with cancer.

"He passed away peacefully surrounded by much love after a courageous battle with cancer. Greg approached his illness like one would expect he would, with stoicism, grace and positivity," Marcy and Michelle Gumbel wrote.

Greg Gumbel looks on

CBS announcer Greg Gumbel before the national championship of the 2021 NCAA Tournament between the Gonzaga Bulldogs and the Baylor Bears at Lucas Oil Stadium.  (Kyle Terada/USA Today Sports)

Emmy-winning producer Dan Forer announced Gumbel's death in a Facebook post.

"The holidays are supposed to be filled with joy, but they are often mixed with sorrow. I just learned that my dear friend Greg Gumbel has passed," he wrote, via the New York Post. 

"Greg was the best announcer a young producer/director could have because he was extremely inclusive and never ever lost his cool — except for the time we were shooting a Super Bowl Anti-Drug PSA in the South Bronx at 2am and live gunfire erupted. That was the only occasion Greg raised his voice and had a few choice words for me; which I deserved.

"In addition to being a true professional he was a kind, magnificent man. May his memory be a treasured blessing for his family and friends."

Greg Gumbel speaks

CBS commentator Greg Gumbel before a game between the Duke Blue Devils and the North Carolina State Wolfpack at PNC Arena.  (Rob Kinnan/USA Today Sports)

Gumbel missed last year's tournament due to "family health issues."

Gumbel called the 2001 Super Bowl, becoming the first African American to call a major sports championship. He was the older brother of longtime "Real Sports" host Bryant Gumbel.

Prior to hitting it big with CBS, Greg worked for MSG, ESPN and WFAN in New York, also calling New York Knicks and Yankees games and hosting "SportsCenter."

He was also the anchor for several Olympic Games and last called an NFL game in 2022.

Greg Gumbel and Bill Raftery pregame

CBS commentators Greg Gumbel and Bill Raftery before a game between the Duke Blue Devils and the North Carolina State Wolfpack at PNC Arena.  (Rob Kinnan/USA Today Sports)

Gumbel's voice was the one fans heard when the March Madness bracket was announced.

