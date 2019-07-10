Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge has Pomeranian dog returned after home burglarized

English Premier League striker Daniel Sturridge received some good news Wednesday – someone found his dog.

Sturridge, who played with Liverpool FC last season, had his small Pomeranian returned to him a day after he posted a video on Instagram showing his Los Angeles home burglarized.

In the process of the burglary, Sturridge said someone had stolen his dog. He posted a video showing his home destroyed and posted several pictures of his missing dog.

“I want my dog back, and I'll pay whatever. It don't matter, it don't matter the cost,” he said in a heart-wrenching video.

It wasn’t clear who returned his dog, but police said the animal was found early Wednesday. Sturridge told police he doesn’t think the person who returned the dog was involved in the burglary, according to KABC-TV.

Los Angeles police officials said the department received a call at around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday about a burglary, according to the station. Police said other items were stolen from the house other than the dog.

No one was in the home when the burglary occurred. Sturridge posted surveillance footage of three people going into the home. He wrote in the caption of one of the videos that three men stole his dog and four bags.

Sturridge played in 18 matches for Liverpool last season and scored two goals. He also played in seven Champions League matches. Liverpool won the Champions League this season.