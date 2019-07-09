Expand / Collapse search
Soccer
Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge pleads for dog's return after home ransacked: 'I'll pay anything'

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
English Premier League striker Daniel Sturridge said Tuesday his beloved Pomeranian dog had been stolen during a burglary in his Los Angeles home.

Sturridge, who played for Liverpool FC last season, posted a video on Instagram showing his glass door shattered. He wrote in the caption of the video, “Somebody stole my dog. I’ll pay anything. I want him back.”

Sturridge posted additional photos of his missing Pomeranian.

Los Angeles police said it received a call at around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday about a burglary, according to KABC-TV. Police said other items were stolen from the house other than the dog.

No one was in the home when the burglary occurred. Sturridge posted surveillance footage of three people going into the home. He wrote in the caption of one of the videos that three men stole his dog and four bags.

Sturridge played in 18 matches for Liverpool last season and scored two goals. He also played in seven Champions League matches. Liverpool won the Champions League this season.

