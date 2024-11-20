Bryson DeChambeau takes in SpaceX launch with Trump: 'Never been so inspired'

Bryson DeChambeau got VIP access for the SpaceX launch.

With the launch taking place in DeChambeau's home state of Texas, he was able to take in the historic event from afar, watching it aside president-elect Donald Trump.

DeChambeau recorded his reaction to the launch, saying he had "never been so inspired."

Behind DeChambeau were both Trump, his son Eric, and Ted Cruz. Elon Musk was, of course, in was attendance as well.

The SpaceX Starship splashed down in the Indian Ocean at approximately 6:05 p.m. ET on Tuesday.

"Successful ocean landing of Starship!" Musk wrote in a post on X. "We will do one more ocean landing of the ship. If that goes well, then SpaceX will attempt to catch the ship with the tower."

The announcers on the SpaceX feed appeared pleased with the performance of the rocket and said scientists were pushing this rocket to the max in order to learn as much as possible about the heat shields and which shields and configurations of shields might perform best, among other things.

The announcers added that there are no plans to recover the rocket.

Trump appeared on DeChambeau's YouTube channel over the summer, which the two-time U.S. Open champion had no regrets of doing.

"There’s always risk associated to that. But from my perspective, it was focused on entertainment," DeChambeau said to Fox News Digital back in August at Maridoe Golf Club, the site of the LIV Golf Team Championship. "We can talk about politics — that’s a whole different conversation, something that I was not trying to do on my YouTube channel. It was solely on providing great entertainment."

Trump even invited DeChambeau on stage shortly after winning the election. DeChambeau, sporting a "Make America Great Again" hat, walked on stage but did not speak.

Fox News' Paulina Dedaj and Stepheny Price contributed to this report.

