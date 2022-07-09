Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Golf
Published

LIV Golf fallout: Mastercard pauses partnerships with Ian Poulter and Graeme McDowell

RBC ended its partnership with McDowell last month

Paulina Dedaj
By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for July 9 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for July 9

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Ian Poulter and Graeme McDowell became the latest golfers to run into issues with sponsors over their involvement with the Saudi-backed LIV Golf league this week after Mastercard announced it was pausing its endorsement deals with the duo. 

Seth Eisen, Mastercard's vice president of communications, told Sports Business Journal Friday that the company had "paused" its relationship with the two because of "the uncertainties around their standing with the PGA Tour.

Graeme McDowell of Northern Ireland on the seventh during day one of the JP McManus Pro-Am at Adare Manor Golf Club in Adare, Limerick.

Graeme McDowell of Northern Ireland on the seventh during day one of the JP McManus Pro-Am at Adare Manor Golf Club in Adare, Limerick. (Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

"We appreciate the role they have played as ambassadors for Mastercard and the Tour for the past several years."

IAN POULTER, TWO OTHERS WIN SCOTTISH OPEN BAN APPEAL: ‘IT WAS THE RIGHT THING TO DO’

Poulter and McDowell began their relationships with Mastercard in 2009 and 2011, respectively. 

Poulter is competing in the Scottish Open this week after a British court granted him a temporary stay from the DP World Tour’s ban on players who competed in the first-ever LIV Golf event in London last month

Ian Poulter of England looks over a putt on the 15th green during the first round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard at Arnold Palmer Bay Hill Golf Course March 3, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. 

Ian Poulter of England looks over a putt on the 15th green during the first round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard at Arnold Palmer Bay Hill Golf Course March 3, 2022, in Orlando, Fla.  (Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"I didn’t have any other choice, did I? I had to appeal. I’m not going to sit back when I feel it’s slightly unjust," Poulter said earlier this week. "It was the right thing to do."

The bans included fines of around $120,000 and barred those players from competing in the Scottish Open, the Barbasol Championship and the Barracuda Championship — all events co-sanctioned by the PGA Tour. 

The Tour announced its own indefinite ban in May on players competing in LIV Golf events without releases from the PGA Tour or those who resigned their membership to do so. 

Several other players have lost sponsorships over the controversy. 

Dustin Johnson of the United States plays his shot from the 14th tee during the final round of the RBC Heritage June 21, 2020, at Harbour Town Golf Links in Hilton Head Island, S.C. 

Dustin Johnson of the United States plays his shot from the 14th tee during the final round of the RBC Heritage June 21, 2020, at Harbour Town Golf Links in Hilton Head Island, S.C.  (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

RBC, which sponsors the Heritage and the Canadian Open, ended its partnership with Dustin Johnson and McDowell after they announced deals with LIV Golf. Rocket Mortgage also ended its partnership with Bryson DeChambeau, citing the Rocket Mortgage Classic and its relationship with the PGA Tour.

Paulina Dedaj is a Digital Reporter for Fox News and Fox Business. Follow Paulina Dedaj on Twitter at @PaulinaDedaj. If you've got a tip, you can email Paulina at Paulina.Dedaj@fox.com