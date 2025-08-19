Expand / Collapse search
New York Mets

Little Leaguer gives honest take on Mets star Juan Soto

Soto is in his first season with the Mets

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Mets' Juan Soto crushes solo home run vs. Pirates Video

Mets' Juan Soto crushes solo home run vs. Pirates

New York Mets' Juan Soto crushed solo home vs. the Pittsburgh Pirates.

A Canadian Little Leaguer went viral on Sunday night when he was asked which MLB player he would seek out to get an autograph as the Seattle Mariners and New York Mets came to Williamsport, Pennsylvania, to play a game.

An ESPN broadcaster asked one Australian Little Leaguer who he would want to meet or get an autograph from and the kid responded with Mets star Juan Soto. The broadcaster then asked Canada’s Misha Lee if he would seek out Soto as well.

Juan Soto with the Little Leaguers

New York Mets outfielder Juan Soto is introduced before the Little League Classic game against the Seattle Mariners at Bowman Field in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, Sunday, Aug. 17, 2025. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

"Eh, he’s kinda overrated. He’s all right," he said.

Lee said he would rather seek out Mariners star Cal Raleigh.

Both Raleigh and Soto are among the top players for their respective teams and they faced off in the annual Little League Classic, which features the major league teams in Williamsport as the Little League World Series is being played.

The Mets won the game 7-3. Soto was 0-for-3 with two walks while Raleigh was 2-for-5 with a home run, two RBI and a run scored.

Juan Soto wears cleats

New York Mets' Juan Soto waits on deck wearing custom shoes for Players' Weekend during the Little League Classic against the Seattle Mariners at Bowman Field in Williamsport, Sunday, Aug. 17, 2025. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

WEST TEAM WINS PERFECT GAME'S ALL-AMERICAN CLASSIC BEHIND COLE PROSEK'S STRONG PERFORMANCE

The difference between Raleigh and Soto this season was that the catcher was an All-Star and the outfielder was not.

Raleigh, following the Mariners’ loss to the Philadelphia Phillies on Monday night, is batting .249 with a .949 OPS and a major-league leading 47 home runs. He leads the American League with 102 RBI.

Juan Soto points

New York Mets outfielder Juan Soto reacts after being walked against the Seattle Mariners at Journey Bank Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field. (Kyle Ross/Imagn Images)

Soto, who signed a 15-year, $765 million deal with the Mets in the offseason, is hitting .251 with an OPS of .881 and 30 home runs. He leads the majors with 96 walks.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

