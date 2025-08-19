Little Leaguer gives honest take on Mets star Juan Soto

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Canadian Little Leaguer went viral on Sunday night when he was asked which MLB player he would seek out to get an autograph as the Seattle Mariners and New York Mets came to Williamsport, Pennsylvania, to play a game.

An ESPN broadcaster asked one Australian Little Leaguer who he would want to meet or get an autograph from and the kid responded with Mets star Juan Soto. The broadcaster then asked Canada’s Misha Lee if he would seek out Soto as well.

"Eh, he’s kinda overrated. He’s all right," he said.

Lee said he would rather seek out Mariners star Cal Raleigh.

Both Raleigh and Soto are among the top players for their respective teams and they faced off in the annual Little League Classic, which features the major league teams in Williamsport as the Little League World Series is being played.

The Mets won the game 7-3. Soto was 0-for-3 with two walks while Raleigh was 2-for-5 with a home run, two RBI and a run scored.

The difference between Raleigh and Soto this season was that the catcher was an All-Star and the outfielder was not.

Raleigh, following the Mariners’ loss to the Philadelphia Phillies on Monday night, is batting .249 with a .949 OPS and a major-league leading 47 home runs. He leads the American League with 102 RBI.

Soto, who signed a 15-year, $765 million deal with the Mets in the offseason, is hitting .251 with an OPS of .881 and 30 home runs. He leads the majors with 96 walks.