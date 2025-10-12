Expand / Collapse search
Detroit Lions

Lions see touchdown taken off board after Jared Goff trick play gets into end zone

Goff was called for illegal motion

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
The Detroit Lions were hoping that a long drive to start their Sunday night game against the Kansas City Chiefs was going to end with a touchdown – and it nearly did.

The Lions got the ball down to the Chiefs’ 1-yard line after running back Jahmyr Gibbs was stopped from scoring on third down. The team decided to try for a touchdown on 4th-and-goal.

Jared Goff stumbles in the end zone

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) runs into the end zone over Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Trent McDuffie (22) on a play that was nullified after Goff was called for illegal motion on the play during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025, in Kansas City, Missouri. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Lions quarterback Jared Goff was under center with running back David Montgomery behind him. He decided to break out to the left, as Montgomery received the snap. The veteran running back threw the ball to Goff, who bobbled it before regaining control and got into the end zone for what was thought to be a touchdown.

However, the officials talked it over and threw a penalty flag for illegal motion. Goff, according to "Sunday Night Football" rules analyst Terry McAulay, needed to pause for a second before he started to move in motion. The score was taken off the board.

David Montgomery drags a defender

Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5) runs with the ball as Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Leo Chenal defends during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025, in Kansas City, Missouri. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Detroit opted for a field goal and went up 3-0. It was a 15-play, 61-yard drive to start the game.

The Lions came into the game with a 4-1 record. Detroit has been the highest-scoring team in the NFL this season. After putting up 13 points in a Week 1 loss to the Green Bay Packers, Detroit has scored at least 34 points in each of their last four games.

Jared Goff warms up

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff warms up before an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025, in Kansas City, Missouri. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)

It didn’t seem as though the Lions were willing to pull their foot off the gas pedal against the Chiefs. 

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

