The Detroit Lions have released cornerback Cameron Sutton as police in Florida continue to search for the 29-year-old NFL player wanted on allegations of domestic battery.

The Lions announced the move Thursday, just one day after the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office issued a press release asking for the public’s help in locating Sutton.

According to law enforcement, Sutton is wanted for domestic battery by strangulation.

A spokesperson for the sheriff’s office told the Detroit Free Press a warrant was issued March 7 after it responded to a call earlier that morning for a domestic violence incident involving Sutton and an unidentified female.

"We served his warrant on the seventh because of all the evidence that we found there," spokesperson Phil Martello told the outlet Wednesday. "Couldn’t find him here in Tampa. Pretty sure he fled. We got a couple hits on his license plate (on) license plate readers but haven’t been able to track him down here, so that’s where we’re at right now."

The Lions signed Sutton to a $33 million, three-year contract last season after he played six years with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

He played a key role in helping the franchise win a division title for the first time in three decades and two playoff games in one postseason for the first time since 1957.

Sutton started all 17 regular season games, making a career-high 65 tackles with one interception. He started all three of the team's playoff games.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.