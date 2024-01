Read this article for free! Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

The Detroit Lions celebrated a historic win over the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday night, earning their first playoff victory since the 1991 season.

In doing so, they passed along the record for the longest active playoff win drought to the Miami Dolphins .

"It’s a frustrating situation because … you want to win, but we’re just not winning in the playoffs," safety Jevon Holland told reporters Monday after being knocked out of the postseason with a 26-7 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs over the weekend.

"We’re just not doing it – especially, what is it, 24 years?"

Miami has not won a playoff game since the 2000 season.

"I've been here two years and I still carry that burden of the 23-year drought," offensive tackle Terron Armstead said, per USA Today .

"We understand the hardship from the fan base and not seeing success, not seeing those big victories. And we wear that, too."

Not only did the Lions secure their first appearance in the divisional round since 1992, they also ended a 32-year drought without a playoff win, a run that included nine playoff appearances.

"It means a whole lot to this city," quarterback Jared Goff said. "We knew what it meant when this season started to get into the playoffs and then to get this win. And … it’s just the beginning for us. We’ve got some run left."

The Lions' last playoff win came on Jan. 5, 1992, when they defeated the Dallas Cowboys in the divisional round. They would lose the NFC Championship Game to Washington, who would go on to win the Super Bowl.

The Dolphins were iced out of the playoffs again with a disappointing loss to the Chiefs on Saturday. With that they moved to the top of the NFL’s list of the longest active playoff win drought.

"First off, congratulations to Detroit and Dan Campbell. I’m happy for Dan," general manager Chris Grier said Monday when asked about the drought.

"He was here and is a good guy and a good man. Him and Brad [Holmes] are doing a good job there, so I’m happy for them. But for us, we’re just going to keep grinding, chopping wood. We have a good roster. We know that we’ll keep adding and the team will look different. As we all know every year, 30 or 40% or more of rosters change. But we’ll find ways to have good players here and be competitive. We are very excited about our core nucleus players here. We will be competitive. The goal is to win the AFC East and win a playoff game and ultimately a Super Bowl. That’s the goal of all 32 teams, and it’s no different for us."

The Dolphins were eliminated from the playoffs in the wild-card round for the second season in a row. Their last playoff win came on Dec. 30, 2000, when they defeated the Indianapolis Colts to advance to the divisional round.

Two other teams extended their drought this season, including the Las Vegas Raiders, who last won a playoff game during the 2002 season, and the Washington Commanders, who’s last win came during the 2005 season.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.