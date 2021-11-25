Expand / Collapse search
Dallas Cowboys
Published

Cowboys dealing with COVID issues before Thanksgiving Day game vs. Raiders

Dallas is looking to keep their lead in the NFC East

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
The Dallas Cowboys will be down two assistant coaches for the team’s Thanksgiving Day game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

The team announced Thursday hours before kickoff that offensive line coach Joe Philbin and assistant strength and conditioning coach Keith Smith are in the COVID-19 protocol and will not be available for the game. Amari Cooper is also dealing with coronavirus issues and will miss his second straight game.

Nov 14, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys offensive line coach Joe Philbin on the sidelines in the second half against the Atlanta Falcons at AT&T Stadium.

Nov 14, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys offensive line coach Joe Philbin on the sidelines in the second half against the Atlanta Falcons at AT&amp;;T Stadium. (Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports)

Aside from COVID issues, the NFL Network Dallas is also set to be without CeeDee Lamb because of an injury. He reportedly failed to clear concussion protocol before the game and will have to miss it. He suffered the injury before halftime in the team’s loss to the Kansas City Chiefs last week.

Denver Broncos linebacker Baron Browning (56) gives chase as Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Amari Cooper (19) gains yards after making a catch in the first half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021.

Denver Broncos linebacker Baron Browning (56) gives chase as Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Amari Cooper (19) gains yards after making a catch in the first half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

Dak Prescott will have only a handful of targets to throw to at the wide receiver position. Michael Gallup, Cedrick Wilson, Noah Brown and Malik Turner are among those active for the game.

Dallas and Las Vegas are both in need of a win.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) and wide receiver Amari Cooper (19) celebrate Cooper's touchdown catch in the second half of an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) and wide receiver Amari Cooper (19) celebrate Cooper's touchdown catch in the second half of an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth) ((AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth))

The Cowboys have lost two of their last three games. The Raiders are losers of their last three and their last five of seven games. Dallas is hoping to stay in front in the NFC East while Las Vegas is in danger of sinking toward the bottom of the AFC West.

