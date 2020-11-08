Lions' Matthew Stafford cleared for Vikings matchup; virtually prepared during week-long isolation

Football fans can rejoice after Lions’ quarterback Matthew Stafford was cleared after nearly a week of isolation to play Sunday when Detroit takes on the Minnesota Vikings.

Stafford was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Monday after coming in contact with someone who had contracted the virus. Despite not testing positive himself, he was forced to isolate for five days per the league’s COVID-19 safety protocols.

He was activated off the list on Saturday and his latest test turned up negative the following morning.

BROWNS PLACE BAKER MAYFIELD ON RESERVE/COVID-19 LIST

While not having practiced all week, Stafford should be well prepared to take on a struggling Kirk Cousins.

According to the NFL.com, Stafford received the Lions’ practice script every day and attended every meeting virtually. He was also able to watch practices live as they happened and was able to lead the blitz pickup drills via a PA speaker system.

Backup quarterback Chase Daniel was on standby but Stafford flew in privately to finish up his isolation in anticipation that he would take the field on Sunday.

CLICK HERE TO GET MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The Vikings, who enter Week 9 at 2-5, continue to be depleted at cornerback, with Kris Boyd replacing Cameron Dantzler in the starting lineup. Rookie Harrison Hand is active despite being listed as questionable with a hamstring injury, to provide depth behind Boyd and Jeff Gladney.

The Lions, at 3-4, will have to shake last week’s blowout loss against the Indianapolis Colts.

The Associated Press contributed to this loss.