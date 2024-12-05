Lions clinch playoff spot with walk-off field goal in epic high-scoring affair against Packers

Dan Campbell sure knows how to keep things interesting - but it worked out on Thursday night.

Campbell's aggressive coaching gave the Detroit Lions a 34-31 walk-off victory over the Green Bay Packers.

The Lions took a 17-7 lead into the half, but the Packers cut the deficit with their first drive out of the locker room after Tucker Kraft scored. On the ensuing drive, Jared Goff threw a rough interception in his own end, and the Packers took advantage by ending the next drive with Josh Jacobs' second touchdown of the night to take a 21-17 lead at the snap of a finger. Goff, though, marched down the field, and he found Tim Patrick in the painted area to regain a three-point lead.

Late in the third, the Lions did what they usually do - be aggressive. But going for it on 4th and 1 from their own 31 didn't work out, and the Packers were inside the 10 to kick off the fourth quarter. Jacobs quickly had his third touchdown of the night, and the Packers led, 28-24.

But it's hard to quit on the Lions, and Tim Patrick had his second touchdown of the night to get Detroit back up three points.

The Packers kicked a field goal with just under four minutes left to tie the game, but the Lions offense did what they normally do and got inside the 20. However, Dan Campbell did Dan Campbell things, going for it on 4th and inches in what was a huge risk. This time, it worked out, and with Green Bay out of timeouts, Jake Bates was able to walk it off from 35 yards out.

It's now an 11-game winning streak for the Lions, the longest in team history - they are now back in the playoffs for a second consecutive year. It's the first time making the playoffs in back-to-back years since they did so from 1993 to 1995.

Goff was 32-for-41 for 283 yards and three touchdowns, and Jameson Williams led the way with 80 receiving yards. Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs combined for 94 yards on the ground, with each finding the end zone once.

Green Bay is now 9-4 on the season.

