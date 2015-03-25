Lillard, Valanciunas named NBA rookies of the month

Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard received his fifth consecutive Western Conference Rookie of the Month award, while Toronto Raptors center Jonas Valanciunas earned the honor in the Eastern Conference for March.

Lillard topped all rookies in scoring (21.3 ppg), assists (6.8 apg) and 3- pointers made (42) for March, while becoming only the fourth first-year player in NBA history to tally 1,390 points and 475 assists in a single month.

Valanciunas averaged 11.4 points, 7.3 rebounds and 1.1 blocks while shooting 62 percent from the field in March. The 6-foot-11 Lithuanian led all rookies in the East in rebounding for month while reaching double-figures in points in 11 of his final 12 games.

New Orleans' Anthony Davis and Orlando' Maurice Harkless were also nominated for the award.