Lightning strike survivors organization blasts former NFL QB Drew Brees, calls commercial 'disgusting'

A commercial featuring former NFL quarterback Drew Brees has prompted outrage among a lightning strike victims group.

The advertisement showed Brees seemingly being struck by lightning as part of a promotion with gambling company PointsBet.

Lightning Strike and Electric Shock Survivors International, an organization that seeks to help those impacted by lightning strikes, called the stunt "disgusting" and "inappropriate," TMZ Sports learned.

The organization has members in at least thirteen countries.

"The recent Drew Brees lightning commercial is an inappropriate, disgusting method of promoting gambling or any TV commercial campaign. This is a deadly injury, and it is disappointing to see the continual ridicule of lightning and electrical injury survivors in comical light in which it is presented for commercial gain and profit," a spokesperson said in a statement obtained by TMZ Sports.

As safety concerns for the former New Orleans Saints player increased, PointsBet released a statement acknowledging it was aware of the situation.

"We are aware of the media coverage regarding PointsBet brand ambassador Drew Brees," PointsBet tweeted Friday morning.

A short time later, PointsBet followed up the statement to admit the lightning seen in the promotional shoot was indeed fake. The gambling company said it was having "a little fun" with Brees and confirmed the 43-year-old was "alive and well."

Lightning Strike and Electric Shock Survivors International believed the promotion was far from humorous.

"To poke fun at these folks and make this injury trivial is unacceptable, and what example does it set for our children to learn?"

The organization also noted that the impact the ad could have on lightning strike survivors should have been taken into account

"As a survivor, this is very disturbing, the thoughtlessness on the part of the participants who are trying to profit from tragedy is remarkable," the organization said. "Much progress through hard work and education has been made over the last 20 years to lower the lightning/electrical deaths and risk of injury through education and informed knowledge of the dangers."

On Friday, Brees sarcastically shared a Twitter post saying, "The lightning must’ve thought I was wearing a Falcons jersey, that’s why it tried to get me … I’m fine…Who Dat!"

However, Brees has not publicly responded to any backlash.