Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Stanley Cup Playoffs
Published

Lightning vs Panthers Game 2 score: Ross Colton's goal in final seconds stuns Florida, NHL fans

Ross Colton was in the right place at the right time for the Lightning

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for May 19 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for May 19

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Tampa Bay Lightning stunned the Florida Panthers in the final seconds of their Game 2 matchup of the Eastern Conference semifinals on Thursday night.

The game was tied in final seconds and Tampa Bay was scrambling to get control of the puck in the Panthers’ zone. Nikita Kucherov got control of it behind Florida goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky and passed it back to Ross Colton who was wide open in front of the net.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Tampa Bay Lightning center Ross Colton celebrates scoring against the Florida Panthers in the closing seconds of Game 2 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series Thursday, May 19, 2022, in Sunrise, Fla.

Tampa Bay Lightning center Ross Colton celebrates scoring against the Florida Panthers in the closing seconds of Game 2 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series Thursday, May 19, 2022, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Reinhold Matay)

Colton fired the puck past Bobrovsky stick side and scored the game-winner with about 4 seconds left.

The Lightning would hold on for the 2-1 victory and go up 2-0 in the series.

Colton’s goal left NHL fans in shock.

It was Colton’s fifth goal of the playoffs. Kucherov picked up his eighth assist and Ondrej Palat was credited with his third assist of the playoffs.

Tampa Bay Lightning center Ross Colton (79) is congratulated after scoring agains the Florida Panthers in the closing seconds of Game 2 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series Thursday, May 19, 2022, in Sunrise, Fla.

Tampa Bay Lightning center Ross Colton (79) is congratulated after scoring agains the Florida Panthers in the closing seconds of Game 2 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series Thursday, May 19, 2022, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Reinhold Matay)

Corey Perry scored the first goal of the game after taking a puck to the eye in the pregame warmups. He was skating before the puck dropped without a helmet on and when he fired a puck to the net, it ricocheted off the cross bar and nailed Perry above the eye.

Regardless, Perry would play and start the game off on the right foot.

LIGHTNING'S COREY PERRY SUFFERS NASTY CUT IN PREGAME WARMUPS, SCORES FIRST GOAL OF GAME 2 VS. PANTHERS

Florid would tie the game in the second period thanks to Eetu Luostarinen. It was his first goal of the playoffs. But the Panthers’ struggles remain apparent.

Florida had four power-play goal opportunities and failed to score on any of them. The winner of the Presidents’ Trophy is 0-for-22 in the playoffs on power plays.

Tampa Bay was 1-for-3 with the man advantage.

Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Jan Rutta (44) takes down Florida Panthers left wing Jonathan Huberdeau as Lightning' Alex Killorn (17) and Nicholas Paul (20) watch during the second period of Game 2 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series Thursday, May 19, 2022, in Sunrise, Fla.

Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Jan Rutta (44) takes down Florida Panthers left wing Jonathan Huberdeau as Lightning' Alex Killorn (17) and Nicholas Paul (20) watch during the second period of Game 2 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series Thursday, May 19, 2022, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Reinhold Matay)

Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy had 36 saves in the game. Bobrovsky recorded 25 saves.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Game 3 between the two teams will be played at the Amalie Arena on Sunday at 1:30 p.m. ET.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Story tips can be sent to Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com.