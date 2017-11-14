Lightning acquire goaltender Louis Domingue from Coyotes

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING PRESS RELEASE

TAMPA BAY -- The Tampa Bay Lightning have acquired goaltender Louis Domingue (doh-MING, LOO-ee) from the Arizona Coyotes in exchange for goaltender Michael Leighton and forward Tye McGinn, vice president and general manager Steve Yzerman announced.

Domingue, 25, has appeared in seven games with the Coyotes this season, posting a 4.33 goals-against average and .856 save percentage. The 6-foot-3, 210-pound goaltender has played in 84 career NHL games, all with Arizona over the past four seasons, compiling a record of 27-41-7 to go along with a 3.00 goals-against average and .906 save percentage with two shutouts. During the 2015-16 season, he set career highs for games played (39), wins (15) and save percentage (.912).

The St. Hyacinthe, Quebec native has appeared in 71 career American Hockey League games, posting a record of 27-30-3 to go along with a 3.09 goals-against average and .902 save percentage. He last played in the AHL during the 2015-16 season when he appeared in 13 games with the Springfield Falcons, compiling a record of 6-6-1 to go along with a 2.55 goals-against average and .919 save percentage.

Domingue was originally selected by the Coyotes in the fifth round, 138th overall, at the 2010 NHL Draft.