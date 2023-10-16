Expand / Collapse search
WNBA

Liberty owner Joe Tsai gets last laugh after ESPN star criticizes team's fan base

The Liberty won on Sunday but still trail in the series 2-1

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
New York Liberty team owner Joe Tsai offered an invitation to ESPN personality Michael Wilbon to join him for Game 4 of the WNBA Finals at the Barclays Center after the latter was critical of their attendance.

Wilbon launched his criticism toward the Liberty and the Brooklyn Nets for having a bad homecourt advantage. The Liberty headed back from Sunday for an elimination game against the Las Vegas Aces. If the Aces won, they would be the two-time WNBA champions.

Michael Wilbon in 2023

Michael Wilbon talks before the game between the Miami Heat and the Denver Nuggets during the NBA Finals on June 4, 2023, at the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado. (Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images)

"You need a rabid, Phillies-like crowd in Brooklyn. Oh, wait. They’re barely awake in Brooklyn," Wilbon said on ESPN’s "Pardon the Interruption," via Nets Daily. "It is the worst home-court advantage, home-court situation in terms of spirit in the entire NBA – all 30 teams (maybe Washington) – and the entire WNBA – all whatever it is, 12 teams? It’s the worst.

"It’s the worst. There’s nothing to rally the Liberty.… Brooklyn’s home court situation? It stinks. It’s dark. It’s quiet. It’s like a library.… You hipsters better get a real arena because you stink right now."

New York Liberty fans

New York Liberty fans cheer during Game 3 of the WNBA Finals on Oct. 15, 2023, at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. (Mike Lawrence/NBAE via Getty Images)

Liberty fans came out in full force on Sunday to support their team and watch them stave off elimination with an 87-73 victory. Jonquel Jones had 27 points and eight rebounds and Breanna Stewart contributed 20 points, 12 rebounds and four assists.

Additionally, the Liberty set a record for the largest gate attendance in league history as 17,143 people packed the house for the game.

Tsai got the last laugh.

Joe Tsai watches All-Star Game

New York Liberty owner Joe Tsai watches Sabrina Ionescu compete in the 3-point contest ahead of the WNBA All-Star Game at Michelob Ultra Arena on July 14, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

"We’d like to invite @RealMikeWilbon to his first WNBA game on Wednesday at Barclays Center," he wrote on X.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.