Liberty owner Joe Tsai gets last laugh after ESPN star criticizes team's fan base

New York Liberty team owner Joe Tsai offered an invitation to ESPN personality Michael Wilbon to join him for Game 4 of the WNBA Finals at the Barclays Center after the latter was critical of their attendance.

Wilbon launched his criticism toward the Liberty and the Brooklyn Nets for having a bad homecourt advantage. The Liberty headed back from Sunday for an elimination game against the Las Vegas Aces. If the Aces won, they would be the two-time WNBA champions.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"You need a rabid, Phillies-like crowd in Brooklyn. Oh, wait. They’re barely awake in Brooklyn," Wilbon said on ESPN’s "Pardon the Interruption," via Nets Daily. "It is the worst home-court advantage, home-court situation in terms of spirit in the entire NBA – all 30 teams (maybe Washington) – and the entire WNBA – all whatever it is, 12 teams? It’s the worst.

"It’s the worst. There’s nothing to rally the Liberty.… Brooklyn’s home court situation? It stinks. It’s dark. It’s quiet. It’s like a library.… You hipsters better get a real arena because you stink right now."

WNBA FRANCHISES LEANING INTO AI-BACKED PLATFORM AS FAN DEMAND AND ENGAGEMENT INCREASES AMID LEAGUE EXPANSION

Liberty fans came out in full force on Sunday to support their team and watch them stave off elimination with an 87-73 victory. Jonquel Jones had 27 points and eight rebounds and Breanna Stewart contributed 20 points, 12 rebounds and four assists.

Additionally, the Liberty set a record for the largest gate attendance in league history as 17,143 people packed the house for the game.

Tsai got the last laugh.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"We’d like to invite @RealMikeWilbon to his first WNBA game on Wednesday at Barclays Center," he wrote on X.