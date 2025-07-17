Expand / Collapse search
Indiana Fever

Liberty coach Sandy Brondello eager to work with Caitlin Clark as injury threatens All-Star appearance

Clark was sidelined for the third time this season on Wednesday

Paulina Dedaj By Paulina Dedaj Fox News
New York Liberty head coach Sandy Brondello says she is looking forward to coaching Caitlin Clark in the WNBA All-Star Game on Saturday as a lingering groin injury threatens the Fever star’s status for the weekend.

NEW YORK – New York Liberty head coach Sandy Brondello is looking forward to coaching Caitlin Clark in the WNBA All-Star Game on Saturday, but the Indiana Fever star’s latest injury could threaten that.

Speaking to the media before Wednesday night’s dominant win over the Fever, Brondello lamented that Clark was ruled out of the game after she suffered a groin injury during Indiana’s game on Tuesday.

Sandy Brondello reacts

New York Liberty head coach Sandy Brondello reacts from the bench against the Washington Mystics at Entertainment & Sports Arena on June 5, 2025. (Geoff Burke-Imagn Images)

"You never want to see a player get injured... She's a great player. It would have been good for our crowd to see her, but hopefully they get to see it after post All-Star – you get to play them again," Brondello said of Tuesday’s matchup between the Liberty and Fever. 

"As for the All-Star, I'm excited to get to know her a little bit. I think that's the part of the All-Star, is going to coach players that you haven't coached before and get to know them a little bit and enjoy the whole celebration."

Clark, who won the fan vote, was paired up with the coach with the best record – Brondello. 

She was named a captain in her second All-Star appearance and was also set to compete in her first 3-point contest. But another injury has put all that in jeopardy. 

Sandy Brondello court

New York Liberty head coach Sandy Brondello looks down the court during the WNBA Finals against the Las Vegas Aces at Michelob Ultra Arena on Oct. 11, 2023. (Candice Ward-USA Today Sports)

FEVER FALTER WITHOUT CAITLIN CLARK AS LIBERTY DOMINATE HEADING INTO ALL-STAR WEEKEND

Fever head coach Stephanie White said there have been "no discussions" with regards to the All-Star weekend. 

"No discussion yet about this weekend," White told reporters before Wednesday’s game. "There was imaging done and obviously, we're ruling her out for tonight, but there hasn't been any discussion beyond tonight." 

Clark is dealing with her second groin injury of the year. White said she does not believe that Clark’s latest injury is the same as her previous one. Clark also missed five games early in the season because of a quad injury. 

Caitlin Clark bench

Indiana Fever's Caitlin Clark watches as players warm up before the Liberty game on Wednesday, July 16, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

"I'm not really sure that it's a re-injury as much as a different kind of injury. I know oftentimes when you're working with injuries in the groin and the quad and the hamstring and all of those things, there's just – they're all kind of tied together and it's not always just one thing." 

The Fever will host the All-Star weekend beginning on Friday. 

