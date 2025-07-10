LiAngelo Ball files for divorce from 3-month marriage days after wife reveals pregnancy

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

LiAngelo Ball and his pregnant wife are reportedly calling it quits after just over three months of marriage.

Ball, according to TMZ, cited "irreconcilable differences" in divorce papers from influencer Rashida Nicole.

The news of the filing, which came on July 3, comes just days after Nicole revealed she was pregnant. Documents, TMZ said, read that their date of marriage was March 24, and they separated on June 15.

"Wish I had all the right words to describe this journey, but I guess if I had to define it, all I can truly say is: I’m grateful, terrified, anxious, nauseous,HANGRY, all of [the] above," Rashida wrote in her post revealing her pregnancy.

"As a teen mom, I was always hesitant about going thru pregnancy and parenthood again. (Iykyk) I want to thank my daughter for being here for me during this process, always demonstrating unconditional LOVE & reassuring me that, "Everything is alright!" And for now…I choose to protect my peace and this beautiful energy."

Ball commented on the post with heart and keylock emojis.

Ball has two children from another relationship with Nikki Mudarris, who claimed that the former basketball player turned rapper left them shortly after their second child was born.

"We spent 3 1/2 years together, and last week he decided to walk out on his kids and tell me he got someone else pregnant (allegedly) and now is creating a new life with her," Mudarris once said on Instagram.

Ball played college basketball at UCLA but went undrafted, unlike his brothers Lonzo and LaMelo, who were drafted second in 2017 and third in 2020, respectively. He played for his LaMelo's Charlotte Hornets' G-League affiliate from 2021-2023 but never appeared in an NBA game.

Earlier this year, Ball released his hit song, "Tweaker," which Lil Wayne eventually remixed.

