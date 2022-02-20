Liam Coen rumored to take over as Rams' new offensive coordinator

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Los Angeles Rams are in the market for a new offensive coordinator after the Minnesota Vikings hired Kevin O’Connell as their new head coach.

One coach who could replace O’Connell on Sean McVay’s staff is Liam Coen, the RamsWiere reports. While Coen is currently Kentucky’s offensive coordinator, he was previously the Rams’ assistant quarterbacks coach in 2020.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reports Kentucky is preparing for the "very real possibility" that it will lose Coen to the Rams.

RamsWire reports Coen helped turn Kentucky’s offense around this season, as the Wildcats ranked 19th in the nation in yards per play and went 10-3.

So far, the team has said they plan to talk to Coen along with: