Los Angeles Rams
Published

Liam Coen rumored to take over as Rams' new offensive coordinator

The Los Angeles Rams are in the market for a new offensive coordinator after the Minnesota Vikings hired Kevin O’Connell as their new head coach

By Megan Turner | OutKick
The Los Angeles Rams are in the market for a new offensive coordinator after the Minnesota Vikings hired Kevin O’Connell as their new head coach.

One coach who could replace O’Connell on Sean McVay’s staff is Liam Coen, the RamsWiere reports. While Coen is currently Kentucky’s offensive coordinator, he was previously the Rams’ assistant quarterbacks coach in 2020.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reports Kentucky is preparing for the "very real possibility" that it will lose Coen to the Rams.

LEXINGTON, KY - NOVEMBER 20: Kentucky Wildcats offensive coordinator Liam Coen talks with quarterback Beau Allen (11) in a game between the New Mexico State Aggies and the Kentucky Wildcats on November 20, 2021, at Kroger Field in Lexington, KY. (Photo by Jeff Moreland/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

LEXINGTON, KY - NOVEMBER 20: Kentucky Wildcats offensive coordinator Liam Coen talks with quarterback Beau Allen (11) in a game between the New Mexico State Aggies and the Kentucky Wildcats on November 20, 2021, at Kroger Field in Lexington, KY. (Photo by Jeff Moreland/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

RamsWire reports Coen helped turn Kentucky’s offense around this season, as the Wildcats ranked 19th in the nation in yards per play and went 10-3.

So far, the team has said they plan to talk to Coen along with:

  • Thomas Brown, Rams running backs coach/assistant head coach,
  • Cortez Hankton, LSU passing game coordinator,
  • Greg Olson, former Raiders offensive coordinator.