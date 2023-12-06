Expand / Collapse search
Los Angeles Lakers

LeBron James rails against gun laws after UNLV shooting: 'It's ridiculous'

Several people were killed in a shooting at UNLV

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
Ted Williams: That protocol system may have saved several lives in UNLV shooting Video

FOX News contributor Ted Williams shares his insight on the shooting at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas on ‘Your World.’

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James railed against gun laws on Wednesday following a deadly shooting on the campus of UNLV that left multiple people dead.

James was asked about the shooting a day before the team’s In-Season Tournament semifinals game against the New Orleans Pelicans, which is set to take place at the T-Mobile Arena on Thursday night.

UNLV Shooting

Las Vegas Metro Police respond to a shooting reported on the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, campus, Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Lucas Peltier)

"It just goes back to what I said before about guns in America. It’s such a long conversation, but we’re the only ones who keep dealing with this same story, same conversation every single time it happens, and it continues to happen," he told reporters.

"The ability to get a gun. The ability to do these things over and over, and there’s been no change is literally ridiculous. It makes no sense we continue to lose innocent lives on campuses, on schools, at shopping markets, move theaters and all type of stuff. It’s ridiculous. It’s ridiculous.

"And the fact we haven’t changed anything. It’s actually been a lot easier actually to be able to own a firearm. … It’s stupid."

LEBRON JAMES, ROCKETS COACH GET INTO HEATED SPAT DURING GAME

LeBron James vs Thunder

LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers during the first half against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Paycom Center on November 30, 2023 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.   (Joshua Gateley/Getty Images)

Details have been scant following the afternoon shooting near Frank and Estella Beam Hall.

"No more threat to the community. The suspect is deceased. Right now, we know there are 3 victims, but unknown extent of the injuries. That number could change. We will update you when we know more," Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Sheriff Kevin McMahill said.

UNLV’s men’s college basketball game against Dayton in Ohio was canceled following the shooting.

The Las Vegas Raiders released a statement on the incident.

"The Las Vegas Raiders are deeply saddened by the tragic events that occurred at UNLV today," the team said.

LeBron James vs Suns

LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers handles the ball during the game against the Phoenix Suns during the quarterfinals of the In-Season Tournament on December 5, 2023 at Crypto.Com Arena in Los Angeles, California. (Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images)

"Our hearts go out to the victims, their families, and all those affected by this senseless act of violence. We are committed to helping our friends at UNLV and the greater Las Vegas community heal and are grateful for the efforts of our first responders."

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.