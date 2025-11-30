LeBron James praises Shedeur Sanders for TD pass against 49ers

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

LeBron James praised Cleveland Browns rookie Shedeur Sanders for his touchdown pass in the first half against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.

Sanders found Harold Fannin Jr. with no 49ers defenders around him, and he took the pass and ran for a touchdown. The 34-yard touchdown pass set up a successful 2-point conversion attempt. The Browns had a brief lead.

"Helluva read and pass 12! Keep going!" the Los Angeles Lakers star wrote on X.

It was Sanders’ second touchdown pass of the season. He was making the second start of his career after he was named QB1 earlier in the week over Dillon Gabriel, who cleared concussion protocol. He won last week against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Cleveland hasn’t had a great season despite Myles Garrett putting together a career year with his sack totals. Sanders is the third quarterback Cleveland has used this season after initially going with Joe Flacco to begin the 2025 season.

The Browns selected Sanders in the fifth round of the draft, and he had to work hard to move up the depth chart after starting the year at QB3.

With all the noise and rumors around him, Sanders said earlier in the week he was just focused on the 49ers.

"What people do outside the building isn’t really in my control. It’s not in my power. It’s not like I can go out there and tell ’em to do whatever," Sanders said. "Coach Stefanski, he’s been coaching since I got here, and we’ve been doing a very great job with everything that’s going on. He tells me what I need to do on and off the field. We’ve definitely grown, our relationship and everything has grown."

