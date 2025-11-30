Expand / Collapse search
Cleveland Browns

LeBron James praises Shedeur Sanders for TD pass against 49ers

Sanders found Harold Fannin Jr for a TD in the first half

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Super Bowl champ Trent Green talks Shedeur Sanders' first start Video

Super Bowl champ Trent Green talks Shedeur Sanders' first start

Former NFL star Trent Green talks to Fox News Digital about Shedeur Sanders' first start as an NFL pro.

LeBron James praised Cleveland Browns rookie Shedeur Sanders for his touchdown pass in the first half against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.

Sanders found Harold Fannin Jr. with no 49ers defenders around him, and he took the pass and ran for a touchdown. The 34-yard touchdown pass set up a successful 2-point conversion attempt. The Browns had a brief lead.

Shedeur Sanders throws a pass

Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders passes against the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Nov. 30, 2025, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

"Helluva read and pass 12! Keep going!" the Los Angeles Lakers star wrote on X.

It was Sanders’ second touchdown pass of the season. He was making the second start of his career after he was named QB1 earlier in the week over Dillon Gabriel, who cleared concussion protocol. He won last week against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Shedeur Sanders smiles on the sideline

Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders reacts on the sideline during the San Francisco 49ers game, Sunday, Nov. 30, 2025, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Cleveland hasn’t had a great season despite Myles Garrett putting together a career year with his sack totals. Sanders is the third quarterback Cleveland has used this season after initially going with Joe Flacco to begin the 2025 season.

The Browns selected Sanders in the fifth round of the draft, and he had to work hard to move up the depth chart after starting the year at QB3.

With all the noise and rumors around him, Sanders said earlier in the week he was just focused on the 49ers.

"What people do outside the building isn’t really in my control. It’s not in my power. It’s not like I can go out there and tell ’em to do whatever," Sanders said. "Coach Stefanski, he’s been coaching since I got here, and we’ve been doing a very great job with everything that’s going on. He tells me what I need to do on and off the field. We’ve definitely grown, our relationship and everything has grown."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

