Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Bucs' Baker Mayfield finds 320-pound lineman for touchdown pass vs Cardinals

Mayfield was playing through a sprained AC joint

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers went deep into their playbook against the Arizona Cardinals as Baker Mayfield found offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs for a touchdown in the second quarter.

The 6-foot-5, 320-pound All-Pro tackle reported as eligible as the Buccaneers were trying to score on 3rd-and-goal from the 1-yard line. Mayfield took the snap, faked it to his running back and started to scan the field. He looked around and found Wirfs wide open.

Tristan Wirfs celebrates a TD

Tristan Wirfs #78 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates a touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals with teammate Graham Barton #62 during the second quarter at Raymond James Stadium on Nov. 30, 2025 in Tampa, Florida. (Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

It was Wirfs’ first receiving touchdown of his NFL career.

The score was the first Buccaneers touchdown of the game. Mayfield was 11-of-15 with 117 passing yards at that point. He started the game despite suffering a shoulder injury last week against the Los Angeles Rams. He sprained the AC joint in his non-throwing shoulder, but managed to grin and bear the pain to play against the Cardinals.

Baker Mayfield in the first half vs Cardinals

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield reacts to a Buccaneers penalty during the first half of an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, Nov. 30, 2025, in Tampa, Florida. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)

Tampa Bay entered the game with the lead over the Carolina Panthers for the NFC Division despite both teams being 6-5. The Buccaneers were slotted in as the No. 4 seed going into the week.

The Cardinals were trying to salvage the season with a disruptive win. The team has been without Kyler Murray for a few weeks and started Jacoby Brissett.

Arizona is 3-8 on the season.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

