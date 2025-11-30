Bucs' Baker Mayfield finds 320-pound lineman for touchdown pass vs Cardinals

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers went deep into their playbook against the Arizona Cardinals as Baker Mayfield found offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs for a touchdown in the second quarter.

The 6-foot-5, 320-pound All-Pro tackle reported as eligible as the Buccaneers were trying to score on 3rd-and-goal from the 1-yard line. Mayfield took the snap, faked it to his running back and started to scan the field. He looked around and found Wirfs wide open.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

It was Wirfs’ first receiving touchdown of his NFL career.

The score was the first Buccaneers touchdown of the game. Mayfield was 11-of-15 with 117 passing yards at that point. He started the game despite suffering a shoulder injury last week against the Los Angeles Rams. He sprained the AC joint in his non-throwing shoulder, but managed to grin and bear the pain to play against the Cardinals.

MATTHEW STAFFORD SETS NFL RECORD WITH TOUCHDOWN PASS ON FIRST DRIVE VS PANTHERS

Tampa Bay entered the game with the lead over the Carolina Panthers for the NFC Division despite both teams being 6-5. The Buccaneers were slotted in as the No. 4 seed going into the week.

The Cardinals were trying to salvage the season with a disruptive win. The team has been without Kyler Murray for a few weeks and started Jacoby Brissett.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Arizona is 3-8 on the season.