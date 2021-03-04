LeBron James, NBA stars silent on Chinese court ruling homosexuality possible mental disorder

LeBron James and other NBA stars have kept silent on a Chinese court's recent ruling that homosexuality can be considered a mental disorder, leading to criticism that the progressive league won't speak out on matters that could affect its cash flow.

"Remember, the NBA is the same organization that once pulled its All-Star Game out of Charlotte after a North Carolina law banned transgender people from using bathrooms in accordance with their gender identities," Sam Amico wrote for the sports website OutKick.

"Now, will the league speak out about the Chinese court ruling that states referring to homosexuality as a mental disorder is a-OK? Will it pull preseason games out of China, stop accepting money from Chinese merchandise sales, vehemently speak out about the communist nation’s decision to promote materials that are clearly anti-LGBT?"

A court in the eastern province of Jiangsu this week upheld a ruling that a textbook definition of homosexuality as a mental disorder was an academic view, not an error, according to the South China Morning Post.

OutKick founder Clay Travis, noting the multi-billion dollar relationship between China and the NBA, blasted players and the mainstream sports media for ignoring the uncomfortable story.

"The NBA media by and large is captured and carries water for the league," Travis said. "This should be the first question that anyone [who] wants to be outspoken politically is asked."

Players like James and Stephen Curry and coaches like Gregg Popovich and Steve Kerr have not been shy to express liberal opinions, earning them media plaudits for not "sticking to sports." As Amico mentioned, the NBA moved the 2017 NBA All-Star Game from Charlotte to New Orleans amid controversy over North Carolina's transgender bathroom law.

"They are selling a false bill of goods to all of us in the United States," Travis said. "They are taking and cashing checks from modern-day Nazis while claiming to be on the right side of history in America."

In 2019, James, one of the more outspoken athletes on social justice issues in the league, was deferential to NBA and Chinese leadership in his remarks about then-Houston Rockets GM Daryl Morey's tweet of a slogan – "Fight for freedom. Stand with Hong Kong" – expressing support for those marching in Hong Kong.

He hasn't been silent on all social issues this week, though.

James spiked the football Wednesday on former Sen. Kelly Loeffler, who clashed with players on the Atlanta Dream, the WNBA team she co-owned, during her failed 2020 Senate campaign. Loeffler sold her share of the team last month, delighting her foes given Loeffler's criticism of the Black Lives Matter movement.

Former Acting Director of National Intelligence Ric Grenell, who is gay, tweeted he hoped the NBA wouldn't be silent on the Chinese court's ruling.

Fox News' Cody Desperina contributed to this report.