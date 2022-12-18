Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

The World Cup
Published

LeBron James faces ridicule for odd timing of World Cup tweet

Lionel Messi won Golden Ball as Argentina defeated France in penalties

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for December 18 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for December 18

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James faced ridicule on social media for a tweet hyping up the World Cup match between Argentina and France with the second half already in progress.

James tweeted a hype video for the matchup between Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe in the 65th minute of the match. He tagged the FIFA World Cup and Crypto.com in the tweet.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Argentina's Lionel Messi pats the trophy after winning the World Cup final soccer match between Argentina and France at Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022.

Argentina's Lionel Messi pats the trophy after winning the World Cup final soccer match between Argentina and France at Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

But fans came after him for being a little late to the party.

ARGENTINA DEFEATS FRANCE IN PENALTIES TO WIN WORLD CUP

It appeared the four-time NBA champion stuck around long enough to see the end of the match, which ended with Argentina defeating France in penalties. Messi and Mbappe both scored in extra time. Messi had two goals in the match and Mbappe had three.

Argentina started the match hot with two goals and took a 2-0 lead into halftime. But Mbappe would come through on two separate occasions late in the second half to force extra time. Both players ended up scoring in extra time as well and would convert their penalties in the shootout.

Argentina's Lionel Messi waves after receiving the Golden Ball award for best player of the tournament at the end of the World Cup final soccer match between Argentina and France at Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022.

Argentina's Lionel Messi waves after receiving the Golden Ball award for best player of the tournament at the end of the World Cup final soccer match between Argentina and France at Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

LeBron James

LeBron James (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Messi picked up the one trophy that had eluded him his entire career – the FIFA World Cup. He had won countless Champions League and domestic league championships but could never get that final victory until Sunday.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Messi was also awarded the Golden Ball for his play in the tournament.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News Digital.

2022 FIFA World Cup

Watch the 2022 FIFA World Cup

2022 FIFA World Cup Scores & Schedule

Watch 2022 FIFA World Cup Highlights

2022 FIFA World Cup Standings