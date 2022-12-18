LeBron James faces ridicule for odd timing of World Cup tweet

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James faced ridicule on social media for a tweet hyping up the World Cup match between Argentina and France with the second half already in progress.

James tweeted a hype video for the matchup between Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe in the 65th minute of the match. He tagged the FIFA World Cup and Crypto.com in the tweet.

But fans came after him for being a little late to the party.

It appeared the four-time NBA champion stuck around long enough to see the end of the match, which ended with Argentina defeating France in penalties. Messi and Mbappe both scored in extra time. Messi had two goals in the match and Mbappe had three.

Argentina started the match hot with two goals and took a 2-0 lead into halftime. But Mbappe would come through on two separate occasions late in the second half to force extra time. Both players ended up scoring in extra time as well and would convert their penalties in the shootout.

Messi picked up the one trophy that had eluded him his entire career – the FIFA World Cup. He had won countless Champions League and domestic league championships but could never get that final victory until Sunday.

Messi was also awarded the Golden Ball for his play in the tournament.