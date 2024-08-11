LeBron James draws backlash on social media over stern interaction with young fan

Fresh off a gold medal victory at the Paris Olympics on Saturday, LeBron James caught flak on social media on Sunday after an interaction with a young fan in France.

A video posted to TikTok showed James walking behind his wife, Savannah, and a young fan with his phone approaching the Team USA star. James was dressed down in some Team USA gear as he walked around the front of the car.

As the kid approached James, the Los Angeles Lakers star could be heard saying sternly, "Stop." One person in James’ entourage nudged the kid out of the way as the group entered a restaurant.

James was met with congratulations from photographers and did a little dance as he entered the restaurant.

But the interaction with the kid is what caught social media users’ eyeballs.

James and Team USA defeated France in a close game to win a gold medal. He now has three gold medals in his Olympic career on top of four NBA championships. It was the fifth straight gold medal for Team USA.

"Super humbled that I can still play this game," James said. "Played at a high level, played with 11 other great players and a great coaching staff and went on and did it for our country. It was a great moment around."

He scored 14 points in the win.

James didn’t appear to address any of the backlash on social media. Fox News Digital asked his representatives for a comment on the issue.