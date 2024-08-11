Expand / Collapse search
Olympics

LeBron James draws backlash on social media over stern interaction with young fan

James was spotted in a video telling a young boy to 'stop' as he tried to enter a restaurant

Fresh off a gold medal victory at the Paris Olympics on Saturday, LeBron James caught flak on social media on Sunday after an interaction with a young fan in France.

A video posted to TikTok showed James walking behind his wife, Savannah, and a young fan with his phone approaching the Team USA star. James was dressed down in some Team USA gear as he walked around the front of the car.

LeBron James looks on

LeBron James (6) of Team USA in action during Men's Gold Medal game between Team France and Team United States on day fifteen of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Bercy Arena on August 10, 2024 in Paris, France. (Aytac Unal/Anadolu via Getty Images)

As the kid approached James, the Los Angeles Lakers star could be heard saying sternly, "Stop." One person in James’ entourage nudged the kid out of the way as the group entered a restaurant.

James was met with congratulations from photographers and did a little dance as he entered the restaurant.

But the interaction with the kid is what caught social media users’ eyeballs.

LeBron James takes in a US women's game

LeBron James wearing his gold medal is seen during a women's gold medal basketball game at Bercy Arena at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Sunday, Aug. 11, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

James and Team USA defeated France in a close game to win a gold medal. He now has three gold medals in his Olympic career on top of four NBA championships. It was the fifth straight gold medal for Team USA.

"Super humbled that I can still play this game," James said. "Played at a high level, played with 11 other great players and a great coaching staff and went on and did it for our country. It was a great moment around."

He scored 14 points in the win.

LeBron James embraces Steph Curry

Players of Team USA celebrate as they win gold medal after defeating France in Men's Gold Medal game on day fifteen of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Bercy Arena on August 10, 2024 in Paris, France. (Aytac Unal/Anadolu via Getty Images)

James didn’t appear to address any of the backlash on social media. Fox News Digital asked his representatives for a comment on the issue.

