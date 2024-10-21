LeBron James calls out 'lame' Browns fans who booed Deshaun Watson following injury

LeBron James was not happy with the Cleveland Browns fans for booing quarterback Deshaun Watson after he got hurt in Sunday’s game.

Watson went to run with the ball after taking the snap, and with his first step he crumpled the ground in pain. As Watson remained down on the field, the Browns’ faithful booed him, much to the dismay of James.

"Cleveland Fans! Y’all know how much we’ve been thru throughout the years both good, bad, and indifferent. With that being said booing anyone that’s down with an injury let alone your own player is LAME AF!! To the ones who didn’t (salute emoji)," James posted on X.

An MRI on Monday confirmed that Watson ruptured his Achilles on the play and that he will miss the remainder of the season, via multiple reports.

James wasn’t the only person to express his displeasure with the boos, as Browns’ players Myles Garrett and Jameis Winston also came to the defense of Watson.

James knows the Cleveland sports fans well, as he spent 11 seasons with the Cleveland Cavaliers over two separate stints with the team. The Los Angeles Lakers superstar grew up in Akron, Ohio, and has supported the Browns.

Second-year quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson entered the game for Watson, with Winston serving as the emergency quarterback in the Browns’ 21-14 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.

Watson is in his third season with the Browns after signing a fully guaranteed five-year, $230 million contract prior to the 2022 season. Over those three seasons, Watson has played a combined 19 games for the Browns while being mired in off-field controversies.

Watson was suspended for 11 games two seasons ago after more than two dozen women accused him of sexual assault and inappropriate conduct during scheduled massage sessions.

In September, Watson received another lawsuit against him for sexual assault and battery in Houston.

On the field, Watson struggled this season. The former Clemson quarterback completed 63.4% of his passes for 1,148 yards while throwing five touchdowns and three interceptions across seven starts. The Browns are 1-6 this season.

The Browns will hope to turn around their season without Watson when they take on the Baltimore Ravens in Week 8.

