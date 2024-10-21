Expand / Collapse search
Pittsburgh Steelers

Woman runs onto Steelers' field with pro-Trump sign as former president attends game

'Trump secure border, Harris open border,' the sign read

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published
One woman really wanted to impress former President Donald Trump on Sunday night.

The former president, and current Republican nominee, attended Sunday night's NFL game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and New York Jets after campaigning in Pennsylvania throughout the weekend.

When he was spotted at the game, chants of "USA" rang through the crowd, but one fan took it the extra mile.

Woman with trump sign

A fan runs across the field with a former President Donald Trump sign during the regular season NFL football game between the New York Jets and Pittsburgh Steelers on Oct. 20, 2024 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh. (Mark Alberti/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Toward the end of the game, a woman ran onto the field with a sign that said "Trump secure border, Harris open border."

SportsNet New York said that the woman was "taken off the field" and yet another "USA" chant rang out.

The three-time nominee held a rally in nearby Latrobe, the home of Arnold Palmer, on Saturday, when he was joined by former Steelers stars Antonio Brown and Le'Veon Bell. The duo also attended the game with him in a suite.

Donald Trump waves to crowd at Steelers game

Former President Donald Trump waves to the crowd during a game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the New York Jets at Acrisure Stadium. (Barry Reeger-Imagn Images)

Brown tossed "Trump/Vance" towels to crowds on Sunday, reminiscent of the notable "Terrible Towels" in Pittsburgh.

The Steelers dominated the Jets, 37-15, despite Gang Green going out and getting Aaron Rodgers' favorite wide receiver, Davante Adams. The Steelers defense held Adams to just three catches for 30 yards in his Jets debut. It was his and Rodgers' first game together since the 2021 season.

The game also marked Russell Wilson's Steelers debut after Justin Fields was 4-2 to begin the season.

Trump in steelers suite

Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump attends a game between the NFL Pittsburgh Steelers and the New York Jets on Oct. 20, 2024. (Evan Vucci-Pool/Getty Images)

Before the game, Trump posted an AI-generated photo of himself as a Steelers player, wearing the number 47.

