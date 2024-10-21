Deshaun Watson's Browns teammates rip fans for booing quarterback after Achilles injury: 'Should be ashamed'

The Cleveland Browns fear that Deshaun Watson ruptured his Achilles on Sunday afternoon.

However, despite losing their starting quarterback, a large portion of Browns fans were rather happy that he was down on the field and eventually carted off of it.

Watson is in his third season with Cleveland after signing a fully guaranteed $240 million deal, and it is safe to say it has not gone nearly as well as anyone had hoped.

He played his seventh game of the season on Sunday, which will turn out to be the most he will have played with Cleveland.

On top of that, Watson's off-the-field issues - more than two-dozen sexual assault claims - caused him to miss almost two years of football. It is understandable that Browns fans are upset with Watson's performance, as their false hope as not been fulfilled, but both Myles Garrett and backup quarterback Jameis Winston let their opinions be known about their fanbase booing their quarterback.

"We don't boo guys that are injured on the field, especially when the cart comes out. We should be ashamed of ourselves, as Browns and as fans, to boo anyone in their downfall," Garrett said after the game. "To be season-altering, career-altering injury, the man's not perfect, he doesn't need to be. None of us expect to be perfect. Can't judge him for what he does on the field or off the field because I can't throw stones from my glass house, but we need to do better. No one deserves that.

"Y'all see him work his ass off to get back in here and put a smile on his face, try to put everything that's outside the facility behind him. Death threats come to his house, going after his family, no one deserves that… The man does pretty much everything right. Has been a model citizen through college and most of the pros. He plays the game as hard as anyone I've seen, puts everything on the line, willing to put his body out there, plays the game at 100 mph, and risks being injured. He took that risk, we have to be there for him as a team, as an organization. We can't look down because of any mistakes on the field or anything off the field. We don't have any moral high ground to look down on the guy."

An emotion Winston offered his testament.

"I am very upset with the reaction to a man that's had the world against him for the past four years, and he put his body and life on the line for this city every single day. Regardless of your perception, regardless of what you thought should happen with him, he committed every single day that I've been here to be the best that he can be for this team… I know the standard hungry fans want, but I will never pull on a man when he's done.

"I do not want the treatment that Deshaun Watson has received from these passionate fans. I know you love this game. When I first got here, I knew these were amazing fans, but Deshaun was treated badly, and now he has to overcome another obstacle. So I'm going to support him, I'm going to lift him up, and I'm gonna be there for him. I see the way he fights, I see the way he works, and I know who he is as a person and as an NFL quarterback."

In 19 games with Cleveland, Watson has completed 61.2% of his passes (as compared to 67.8% with the Houston Texans) for 4,169 yards, 29 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

