LeBron James blasts NBA, blames climb in injuries on league's short offseason

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James wasn’t too thrilled when the NBA decided to start the 2020-21 season in late December following the conclusion of the bubble in Orlando during the coronavirus pandemic.

On Wednesday, James sent out a series of tweets voicing his frustrations with the league after Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard suffered a knee injury during Game 4 of the team’s Western Conference semifinals matchup against the Utah Jazz.

"They all didn’t wanna listen to me about the start of the season. I knew exactly what would happen. I only wanted to protect the well being of the players which ultimately is the PRODUCT & BENEFIT of OUR GAME! These injuries isn’t just ‘PART OF THE GAME’," James wrote.

James continued: "RIM REST rest before starting back up. 8, possibly 9 ALL-STARS has missed Playoff games(most in league history). This is the best time of the year for our league and fans but missing a ton of our fav players. It’s insane.

"If there’s one person that know about the body and how it works all year round it’s ME!" James said. "I speak for the health of all our players and I hate to see this many injuries this time of the year. Sorry fans wish you guys were seeing all your fav guys right now.

The Lakers returned to the court only 71 days after beating the Miami Heat in last season’s NBA Finals. The average turnaround between the Finals and opening night the following year since the 1983-84 season is 141 days, according to an ESPN report .

According to the Elias Sports Bureau , Leonard will be the eighth All-Star to miss at least one game during the NBA playoffs, which is a new league record.

Other key players who missed playoff games include: Lakers star Anthony Davis, Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid, Jaylen Brown of the Celtics, Donovan Mitchell and Mike Conley of the Utah Jazz, and Brooklyn Nets stars Kyrie Irving and James Harden.