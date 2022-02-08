Lawsuit 'only reason' Flores wasn't hired as Texans head coach, attorneys say

Former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores has not been hired back to the NFL because of his lawsuit against several teams, his attorneys claimed.

In a statement released on Monday, Flores’ attorneys said their client was favored to land a gig as the head coach of the Houston Texans but the lawsuit was the reason the team ultimately decided to promote defensive coordinator Lovie Smith to the top spot, the Score reported.

"Mr. Flores is happy to hear that the Texans have hired a Black head coach, Lovie Smith, as Mr. Flores' goal in bringing his case is to provide real opportunities for Black and minority candidates to be considered for coaching and executive positions within the NFL," the statement read, the Houston Chronicle’s Brooks Kubena tweeted .

The attorneys then specifically claimed the decision their client was not selected was Flores’ lawsuit against the Dolphins, New York Giants and the Denver Broncos.

"However, we would be remiss not to mention that Mr. Flores was one of the three finalists for the Texans' head coach position and, after a great interview and mutual interest, it is obvious that the only reason Mr. Flores was not selected was his decision to stand up against racial inequality across the NFL."

On Monday, Texans general manager Nick Caserio announced the decision to hire Smith, calling him "a proven winner," ESPN reported.

"[Smith] is one of the most respected coaches in the NFL and an established leader," Caserio said in a statement, according to the report. "A proven winner, Lovie has shown the ability to develop players both on and off the field for years. We had numerous discussions with countless coaches, executives, and players, and what revealed itself is that Lovie has both the leadership and people skills it takes to lead us forward."

Smith also shared a statement saying he is ready to rebuild the team, which finished 29th (of 32 teams) last year.

"I'm humbled to be the next head coach of the Houston Texans and incredibly excited to continue to work with Nick," Smith said, ESPN reported . "I have so many friends, family, teammates and coaches to thank for supporting me and helping me continue to do what I love, which is teaching and developing players. I understand the responsibility I have to this organization and this city to develop a championship-level program. I'm ready to get to work and build it together."

The Texans’ former coach David Culley was fired by the team last month, less than a year after he was initially hired, after the team finished the season 4-13, only one win ahead of the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Detroit Lions, ESPN reported. The Texans are expected to have the 3rd overall pick in the 2022 draft this April.

On Monday, the Dolphins announced they hired San Francisco 49ers offensive coordinator to replace Flores.