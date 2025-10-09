Expand / Collapse search
Boxing

Late boxing legend Arturo Gatti's son dead at 17

The World Boxing Association announced Arturo Gatti Jr's death

Ryan Gaydos
Arturo Gatti Jr., the son of the late boxing legend Arturo Gatti, died, the World Boxing Association (WBA) said on Wednesday. He was 17.

The WBA released a statement on social media.

Arturo Gatti in May 2007

Arturo Gatti at the press conference announcing his upcoming fight against Alfonso Gomez on May 22, 2007. (Ed Mulholland/USA TODAY)

"The WBA and the boxing world mourn the passing of Arturo Gatti Jr.," the organization wrote on X. "His journey was just beginning, yet his spirit will live on — now reunited with his legendary father among the stars.

"Our deepest condolences to his family and loved ones."

Chuck Zito, Gatti Sr.’s former bodyguard, also confirmed the death of the teenager on social media. He wrote on social media that the younger Gatti was "found hanging in an apartment in Mexico." Additional details about the teen’s death were unclear.

BOXING GREAT RICKY HATTON DEAD AT 46

Gatti Jr. initially sought to follow in the footsteps of his legendary father with an amateur boxing career in hopes of making it to the Olympics, according to ESPN. He was not even a year old when his father was found dead in a hotel in Brazil in 2009.

Gatti’s widow, Amanda Rodrigues, was initially charged with murder in his death. But authorities in Brazil later ruled his death to be by suicide. Rodrigues had the charges dropped.

Arturo Gatti vs Mickey Ward

Mickey Ward (white/red trunks) and Arturo Gatti (white trunks) trade punches during their bout at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, New Jersey, on June 7, 2003. (Ed Mulholland/USA TODAY Sports)

The boxer was 40-9 during his career and had epic bouts with Oscar De La Hoya, Mickey Ward and Floyd Mayweather Jr. He held the IBF junior lightweight and WBC super lightweight titles during his career.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

