Late boxing legend Arturo Gatti's son dead at 17

Arturo Gatti Jr., the son of the late boxing legend Arturo Gatti, died, the World Boxing Association (WBA) said on Wednesday. He was 17.

The WBA released a statement on social media.

"The WBA and the boxing world mourn the passing of Arturo Gatti Jr.," the organization wrote on X. "His journey was just beginning, yet his spirit will live on — now reunited with his legendary father among the stars.

"Our deepest condolences to his family and loved ones."

Chuck Zito, Gatti Sr.’s former bodyguard, also confirmed the death of the teenager on social media. He wrote on social media that the younger Gatti was "found hanging in an apartment in Mexico." Additional details about the teen’s death were unclear.

Gatti Jr. initially sought to follow in the footsteps of his legendary father with an amateur boxing career in hopes of making it to the Olympics, according to ESPN. He was not even a year old when his father was found dead in a hotel in Brazil in 2009.

Gatti’s widow, Amanda Rodrigues, was initially charged with murder in his death. But authorities in Brazil later ruled his death to be by suicide. Rodrigues had the charges dropped.

The boxer was 40-9 during his career and had epic bouts with Oscar De La Hoya, Mickey Ward and Floyd Mayweather Jr. He held the IBF junior lightweight and WBC super lightweight titles during his career.