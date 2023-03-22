Larsa Pippen reveals intimate detail about sex life with Scottie Pippen, sends social media into frenzy

Larsa Pippen has been back in the forefront of the gossip mill as her new romantic relationship with Marcus Jordan, the son of Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan, kicked off this year.

The strangeness of the relationship has been noted. Pippen’s ex-husband Scottie, whom she shares four children with, was teammates with Michael Jordan during the glory days of the Bulls’ dynasty. But it’s hardly the reason why her latest comments about her marriage to the former Bulls star went viral.

Larsa Pippen, who is also one of the original cast members for "The Real Housewives of Miami," was part of a reunion special on Peacock. She opened up about her sex life with Scottie.

"I was married for 23 years, I’ve always had sex like four times a night," she said.

When Andy Cohen quipped that Marcus Jordan had "big shoes to fill," Pippen fired back.

"Well, he has a size 15 shoe so I think he’s OK."

Pippen’s comments went viral and sent social media into a frenzy.

Pippen, 48, opened up about her relationship with Jordan, 32, on the "Tamron Hall Show" in late February.

"I can’t basically explain how someone else feels," Pippen said of her ex-husband. "That’s how Scottie feels, he has a right to the way he feels. I personally don’t care about what other people – I feel like I live my truth, I’m happy. I feel like we get along, he’s my best friend."

"I didn’t plan it like that. It wasn’t like it was planned like that," she said of her relationship."

Pippen added that her relationship with Jordan’s parents is good but declined to talk specifics.

"I’ve recently been hanging out with them, but I really don’t want to talk about them. I feel like it's not about my parents or his parents. They’re all happy, our whole family’s fine. I feel like it’s more about where I am and where he is. I feel like we’re in a great place. We motivate each other. We’re really happy being together and I feel like that’s the most important thing."

Pippen said Jordan’s parents "want to see him happy," but when pushed further on if they’ve given their blessing for the relationship, she said: "Yea, I feel like we’re great. We’ve spent holidays together and it's good. We’re in a great place."

Pippen confirmed her relationship with Jordan on Jan. 23 with an Instagram post of the couple standing in front of a floral display shaped as a jersey dedicated to Michael Jordan.

"Checks over stripes," the caption read.

