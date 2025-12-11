Expand / Collapse search
Michigan Wolverines

Ex-LSU star implores Michigan star to transfer amid Sherrone Moore controversy

Moore was fired from Michigan and later jailed

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
The Sherrone Moore scandal that sparked a frenzy in college football on Wednesday led to questions about what Michigan Wolverines quarterback Bryce Underwood will do with the opening of the transfer portal looming.

Underwood had a solid freshman season as the Wolverines’ quarterback. He threw for 2,229 yards and nine touchdowns and rushed for 323 yards and five touchdowns. Michigan finished 9-3 and were set to play the Texas Longhorns in the upcoming Citrus Bowl.

Sherrone Moore during a Michigan game

Michigan Wolverines head coach Sherrone Moore leads the team off the field after warm-ups before the game against the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium on Nov. 22, 2025 in College Park, Maryland.  (G Fiume/Getty Images)

Moore was dismissed from the program as athletic director Warde Manuel said he engaged in an "inappropriate relationship" with a staffer. The former coach was then jailed amid an "assault investigation" in Pittsfield, Michigan, police said.

With chaos occurring in and around Ann Arbor, former LSU Tigers star defensive back Tyrann Mathieu wrote on social media that Underwood should consider transferring to his alma mater in the Bayou.

Bryce Underwood warms up for Ohio State game

Michigan Wolverines quarterback Bryce Underwood (19) passes against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Michigan Stadium on Nov. 29, 2025.  (Rick Osentoski/Imagn Images)

"Come home son @BryceUnderwood," Mathieu wrote. "We are waiting & will accept you with open arms. FOREVER LSU."

Underwood initially chose to commit to LSU before he flipped to play under Moore. The former head coach touted Underwood’s commitment at the time as "the best players in Michigan go to Michigan."

It’s unclear what Underwood will do.

Bryce Underwood looks on

Michigan quarterback Bryce Underwood (19) walks off the field after 24-7 win over Washington at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025. (Junfu Han/USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

He was born in Detroit and played high school football in Michigan. He was a two-time Michigan High School Player of the Year.

