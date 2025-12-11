Ex-LSU star implores Michigan star to transfer amid Sherrone Moore controversy

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Sherrone Moore scandal that sparked a frenzy in college football on Wednesday led to questions about what Michigan Wolverines quarterback Bryce Underwood will do with the opening of the transfer portal looming.

Underwood had a solid freshman season as the Wolverines’ quarterback. He threw for 2,229 yards and nine touchdowns and rushed for 323 yards and five touchdowns. Michigan finished 9-3 and were set to play the Texas Longhorns in the upcoming Citrus Bowl.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Moore was dismissed from the program as athletic director Warde Manuel said he engaged in an "inappropriate relationship" with a staffer. The former coach was then jailed amid an "assault investigation" in Pittsfield, Michigan, police said.

With chaos occurring in and around Ann Arbor, former LSU Tigers star defensive back Tyrann Mathieu wrote on social media that Underwood should consider transferring to his alma mater in the Bayou.

ROBERT GRIFFIN III ACCUSES CFP COMMITTEE OF 'SEC BIAS' AFTER ALABAMA CHOICE OVER NOTRE DAME, BYU

"Come home son @BryceUnderwood," Mathieu wrote. "We are waiting & will accept you with open arms. FOREVER LSU."

Underwood initially chose to commit to LSU before he flipped to play under Moore. The former head coach touted Underwood’s commitment at the time as "the best players in Michigan go to Michigan."

It’s unclear what Underwood will do.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

He was born in Detroit and played high school football in Michigan. He was a two-time Michigan High School Player of the Year.