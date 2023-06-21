Expand / Collapse search
Denver Nuggets
Nuggets head coach Michael Malone gets tattoo commemorating team's first NBA Championship

'We’re getting another one,' Denver coach says

Ryan Morik
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for June 21

The Denver Nuggets will forever be the 2022-2023 NBA champions, and their head coach wanted a piece of that forever.

So, Michael Malone got inked up to commemorate the team's first NBA title.

Malone, 51, got a tattoo of the Nuggets' first mascot, Maxie the Miner, holding the Larry O'Brien Trophy on his left shoulder.

Head Coach Michael Malone of the Denver Nuggets speaks

Head coach Michael Malone of the Denver Nuggets speaks to the media after winning the NBA Finals, June 12, 2023, at Ball Arena in Denver. (Jamie Schwaberow/NBAE via Getty Images)

Maxie was the team mascot from 1974 to 1981, going way back to their ABA days.

The Nuggets swept the L.A. Lakers in the West to move on to the Miami Heat in the NBA Finals, which Denver won in five games. Denver, led by Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray, was the NBA’s most consistent team throughout the year, earning the top seed in the West and proving why throughout the playoffs.

Michael Malone reacts

Head coach Michael Malone reacts during the Denver Nuggets' victory parade and rally after winning the NBA Championship at Civic Center Park on June 15, 2023, in Denver. (Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

"What a great day to celebrate a championship, but we’re not done yet. We some greedy bastards, baby. We’re getting another one," Malone said at the team's championship parade last week.

Michael Malone shouts

Head coach Michael Malone speaks during the Denver Nuggets' victory parade and rally after winning the NBA Championship at Civic Center Park on June 15, 2023, in Denver. (Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

Jokic was the Finals MVP, averaging 37 points, 12.3 assists and 12 rebounds per game in the playoffs.

