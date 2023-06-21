Nuggets head coach Michael Malone gets tattoo commemorating team's first NBA Championship

The Denver Nuggets will forever be the 2022-2023 NBA champions, and their head coach wanted a piece of that forever.

So, Michael Malone got inked up to commemorate the team's first NBA title.

Malone, 51, got a tattoo of the Nuggets' first mascot, Maxie the Miner, holding the Larry O'Brien Trophy on his left shoulder.

Maxie was the team mascot from 1974 to 1981, going way back to their ABA days.

The Nuggets swept the L.A. Lakers in the West to move on to the Miami Heat in the NBA Finals , which Denver won in five games. Denver, led by Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray, was the NBA’s most consistent team throughout the year, earning the top seed in the West and proving why throughout the playoffs.

"What a great day to celebrate a championship , but we’re not done yet. We some greedy bastards, baby. We’re getting another one," Malone said at the team's championship parade last week.

Jokic was the Finals MVP, averaging 37 points, 12.3 assists and 12 rebounds per game in the playoffs.

Fox News' Scott Thompson contributed to this report.