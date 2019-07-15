Los Angeles Lakers' Anthony Davis to wear No. 3 jersey after reported issue with Nike

Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis will wear the No. 3 during the 2018-19 season after a reported snafu between the team and Nike about the recently acquired big man's number.

LeBron James was reportedly going to let Davis wear the No. 23 – the same number he wore while he played with the Kentucky Wildcats in college and when he was with the New Orleans Pelicans. James then tweeted a message about possibly wearing the No. 6 next season.

LEBRON JAMES 'GIFTING' NO. 23 TO ANTHONY DAVIS AMID ANTICIPATED TRADE TO LOS ANGELES LAKERS: REPORT

However, things appeared to fall apart in the weeks leading up to the Lakers introduction of Davis.

According to Yahoo Sports, the number change is going to be postponed until next season. The Lakers were reportedly told by the league that the deadline to change numbers was March 15, but the league would have allowed the change if the organization could work things out with Nike.

Nike could not accommodate the request, however, citing production issues and the financial toll it would have with all the unsold No. 23 jerseys, sources told Yahoo Sports.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Lakers officially introduced Davis on Saturday.