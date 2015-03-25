LA Galaxy topple Herediano in CONCACAF match, advance to semifinals

Omar Gonzalez, Jose Villarreal, Robbie Keane and Jack McBean scored and the Los Angeles Galaxy advanced to the CONCACAF Champions League final four for the first time by beating visiting Herediano 4-1 Wednesday.

Gonzalez headed home a corner kick in the 18th minute, Villarreal held off two defenders to curl home a fine shot from 22 yards in the 69th.

Keane added another from a tight angle in the 83rd and McBean scored in stoppage time as the Galaxy got a 4-1 aggregate victory over their Costa Rican opponent and advanced to the semifinals.

Los Angeles will play Mexico's Monterrey, the two-time defending tournament champion, in early April. The Seattle Sounders face Mexico's Santos Laguna in the other semifinal.

The teams had a 0-0 draw in the first leg last week in Heredia, Costa Rica.

Elias Aguilar scored in the 85th minute for Herediano.