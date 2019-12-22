Kyle Shanahan gives San Francisco 49ers heartfelt message in wake of death of quarterback's brother

San Francisco 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan gave an emotional speech Saturday night in wake of the death of quarterback C.J. Beathard’s brother, Clayton, who was fatally stabbed earlier in the day.

Shanahan told reporters that he was with Beathard before the quarterback left to be with his family. He said that Beathard told him to “make sure the guys go win this game," according to SF Gate.

Shanahan shared Beathard’s comments in the locker room after the 34-31 win against the Los Angeles Rams.

“I didn't want to say that at the beginning because this game doesn't mean anything compared to his brother,” Shanahan said. “We all know that. But you guys also know C.J. And he meant that, man. He's got our backs as much as any of us. And we got his, man.

“It was a special day for us, guys. And I'm so thankful for you guys that you could do that for him. 'Cause that was the last thing he said to me and I know that still meant a lot to him.”

Clayton Beathard, 22, and another victim were fatally stabbed early Saturday during a fight outside a Nashville, Tenn., bar. He was taken to the hospital and later pronounced dead, police said.

The stabbings "appear to have resulted from an argument over a woman that began inside Dogwood Bar and then turned physical when the parties went outside," according to Nashville police.

The Beathard family released a statement Saturday to the Tennessean newspaper of Nashville.

"It’s times like this I wish had Instagram and social media because the love and prayers have been so overwhelming. We cannot possibly thank you at the rate they come in texts and phone calls," the statement read. "Clay was an amazing, big and soft-hearted human being with an undeniable love for the Lord. He had his family's, friends' and teammates' backs even to a fault. I wish he would have been more inclined to take the high road but he hated 'wrong.'

The statement added: "Yes, he was stubborn sometimes but mostly because his beliefs were strong. He lived a full life except for the chance at being the incredible father I knew he would have been. He loved kids, underdogs and the less fortunate. His little sister was his world and his love and pride for his older brothers was off the charts. He will be missed. That is an understatement. Nobody's light shined like his when he smiled."