Kyle Busch wins Xfinity race as inaugural Chase field is set

AVONDALE, Ariz. (AP) Kyle Busch won for the 10th time in the Xfinity Series this season with a victory at Phoenix International Raceway on the night NASCAR's second-tier series' set its inaugural championship field.

NASCAR this season rolled out the Chase for its lower two national series with the same elimination format as the Sprint Cup Series. All four spots in the title race were up for grab Saturday night and all eight drivers had a shot at a slot.

Daniel Suarez and Erik Jones, both driving for Joe Gibbs Racing, will race for the title next weekend at Homestead-Miami Speedway. Also in the field are Justin Allgaier and Elliott Sadler.

Busch is racing Sunday for a spot in Cup's final four, and new rules will make him ineligible to race in any Chase races in a lower series next year.