Koufie has 5 TDs, Louisiana-Monroe beats Georgia St. 37-23

ATLANTA (AP) Thomas Koufie became the first player in Louisiana-Monroe history to rush for five touchdowns in a game as he led the Warhawks to a 37-23 win over Georgia State on Saturday.

Koufie rushed for 201 yards on 31 carries.

The teams were locked in a defensive battle in the first half, with ULM (4-6, 3-3 Sun Belt) leading 9-7 at the break. Conner Manning, who finished with 422 yards passing and three scores, gave the Panthers a 13-9 lead when he hit Robert Davis on a 58-yard scoring strike. The Warhawks took the lead for good when Koufie broke in from the 1 with 6:23 left in the third.

Davis became Georgia State's career leader in receiving yards amassing 3,203 yards after pulling in five for 114 yards in this game. The Panthers (2-8, 1-5) had three receivers top the 100-yard mark as Glenn Smith had 123 yards and Jawan Nobles had 103 yards.