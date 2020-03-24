Korean Basketball League cancels season due to coronavirus concerns: report

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

The Korean Basketball League reportedly canceled the remainder of its season due to the coronavirus pandemic.

No games have been played since Feb. 29, and officials from all 10 teams met on Monday to decide whether or not they would resume play on March 29, which was the original plan, according to ESPN. However, they went ahead with canceling the season altogether.

TRAIL BLAZERS' CJ MCCOLLUM CAUTIONS FANS TO TAKE CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK 'SERIOUSLY'

Last weekend, South Korea Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun said that all indoor sports and entertainment facilities, as well as places of worship, will remain closed for another 15 days, and that’s what ultimately put pressure on the Korean Basketball League to not resume play.

The Korean volleyball and women’s basketball leagues also canceled their respective seasons.

CLEVELAND BROWNS OWNERS EXPECT A FULL 2020 NFL SEASON DESPITE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC: REPORT

The Chinese Basketball Association is scheduled to play April 15, according to ESPN. Several American-born players, including former Indiana Pacers guard Lance Stephenson, have returned to their teams in China.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The NBA has yet to decide what they will do. Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban expressed optimism the season could restart in mid-May in an interview with WFAA-TV.