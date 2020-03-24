Cleveland Browns owners expect a full 2020 NFL season despite coronavirus pandemic: report

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Cleveland Browns owners Jimmy and Dee Haslam reportedly remain optimistic despite the coronavirus pandemic.

On Monday, they told Browns fans that they are excited for the players to get back on the field when appropriate, and they expect a full 2020 NFL season, according to Cleveland.com. Even with the cancellation of public access to the NFL Draft in Las Vegas, and the postponement of offseason programs, the Haslams appear to still see light at the end of the tunnel.

“In the meantime, our coach, personnel group and players remain hard at work to prepare for what we hope will be an exciting 2020 Browns season,” the Haslams said in an email to season ticket members, according to Cleveland.com.

The Browns’ offseason program was set to begin on April 6. General manager Andrew Berry and head coach Kevin Stefanski will both be entering their first season in their respective positions, which makes everything that much harder for a franchise still trying to establish an identity.

Cleveland already made quite a few splashes in free agency, signing right tackle Jack Conklin, tight end Austin Hooper and backup quarterback Case Keenum.

The Haslams, who pledged $1.5 million to coronavirus relief funds in Ohio, also encouraged fans to “be proactive in creating a safe and healthy environment and limiting person-to-person contact.”

According to the Ohio Department of Health, there are over 440 cases of coronavirus in the state as of Monday afternoon.